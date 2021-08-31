× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Kibaki Cabinets Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Kibaki Cabinets
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kasmir varsity girls lauded for achieving maximum gold medals

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 31st 2021

India: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a special convocation of the University of Kashmir on Wednesday that he is proud of girl students achieving maximum gold medals (academic).

In the first session convocation which was organised on July 27, out of the 8 gold medallists, 42 were girls while in the second session, which was organised on Wednesday, 240 girls received gold medals compared to 72 medals that went to boys.

“For this amazing performance, I congratulate all the girl students of the university,” said the L-G who was the chief guest of the convocation ceremony.

He also said that he has never read about gender discrimination in Jammu and Kashmir’s literature.
“Our country has built a vibrant democracy, a modern economy, in which the most important change is to make women socially and economically strong,” Sinha said.

He also said, “Whatever you learned here, it will make India reach newer heights. But I don’t think learning is a never-ending process. The Central government, Jammu and Kashmir administration and officials of the Kashmir University are making all efforts to make the modern education system.”

The L-G also said that the educational institutions need to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling, and new-skilling to make the young generation future-ready.

This is the 19th annual convocation 2021 of the university. This is the first time in eight years, since September 2012, the University of Kashmir is conducting its annual convocation. All the registered students who have been declared qualified for the award of PhD, M.Phil, MD/MS Diploma in Anesthesiology/Ophthalmology and Gynecology were given degrees at the convocation. Besides, all the meritorious candidates were presented gold, silver medals and cash prizes. 

Share this story
Explainer: What we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
By Aug. 8, 991 people had died in Japan after receiving COVID-19 shots from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech, and 11 after receiving Moderna's.
Harold making money while the curfew bites
Petty thieves would also need to pay him so they could ferry their loot home in peace.

MOST READ

I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack
I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack

NATIONAL

By Rosa Agutu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Indian government committed to ensuring full evacuation from Afghanistan as soon as possible

By Standard Reporter | 6 hours ago

Indian government committed to ensuring full evacuation from Afghanistan as soon as possible
Kabul airport explosion appears to be suicide attack

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Kabul airport explosion appears to be suicide attack
China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

By Reuters | 7 days ago

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport - witnesses

By Reuters | 9 days ago

Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport - witnesses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC