× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Kibaki Cabinets Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Kibaki Cabinets
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taliban celebrate 'complete independence' as last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

AMERICA
By Reuters | August 31st 2021

Major General Chris Donahue, Commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division the last soldier to board a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Celebratory gunfire echoed across Kabul as Taliban fighters took control of the airport before dawn on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops, ending 20 years of war that left the Islamic militia stronger than it was in 2001.

Shaky video footage distributed by the Taliban showed fighters entering the airport after the last U.S. troops took off a minute before midnight, marking the end of a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its NATO allies.

The exit comes after President Joe Biden in April said US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America’s longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation’s grinding internal conflict.

He said foreign troops under NATO command will also withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with the US pull-out.

KEEP READING

 Taliban allows Afghan women to attend university, bans mixed-gender classes

 To win war on terror, we must keep our eyes open

 Biden warns of another attack on Kabul Airport

 Editorial: Afghanistan heat

It had initially been indicated that the withdrawal of foreign troops would be completed by Sept 11.

Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries, also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, outnumbered the 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but they still relied on American air support, planning and leadership.

Biden acknowledged that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become “increasingly unclear” over the past decade and set a deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, exactly 20 years after al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States that triggered the war.

But by pulling out without a clear victory over the Taliban and other radicals in Afghanistan, the United States opened itself to criticism that a withdrawal represents a de facto admission of failure for American military strategy.

“It was never meant to be a multi-generational undertaking. We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives,” Biden said, noting that al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by American forces in 2011 and saying that organization has been “degraded” in Afghanistan.

“And it’s time to end the forever war,” Biden added.

The war has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members and consumed an estimated $2 trillion. U.S. troop numbers in Afghanistan peaked at more than 100,000 in 2011.

In withdrawing, Biden is embracing risks at the start of his presidency that proved too great for his predecessors, including that al Qaeda might reconstitute itself or that the Taliban insurgency might topple the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

“I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats,” Biden said. “I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Biden and respects the U.S. decision. Ghani added that “we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition” and “we will continue to work with our US/NATO partners in the ongoing peace efforts.”

Share this story
Kenya end Para Games on low note as Sang finishes sixth in 1500m T11
Kenya ended her 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games campaign on a whimper with 1500m T11 finalist Erick Sang’s forlorn look in post-race interview summing up
Brazil winger Willian leaves Arsenal ahead of move to Corinthians
Brazil winger Willian has left Arsenal after his contract at the club was mutually terminated ahead of his switch to Corinthians on a free transfer, t

MOST READ

I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack
I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack

NATIONAL

By Rosa Agutu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hurricane Ida plunges New Orleans into darkness amid Louisiana flooding

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Hurricane Ida plunges New Orleans into darkness amid Louisiana flooding
US Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

By Reuters | 2 days ago

US Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'
Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

By Reuters | 11 days ago

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC