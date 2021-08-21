× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Taliban stop exports, imports from India

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 21st 2021
Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at an undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. [Courtesy: Reuters]

The Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India after entering Kabul and taking over the country on Sunday.

Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) told ANI that currently, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," FIEO DG told ANI.

India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India has a large investment in Afghanistan.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.

KEEP READING

 Afghan men, women, children living under constant state of fear

 US exit from Afghanistan offers us poignant lessons

 Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight, say situation really bad there

 12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul

"...Some of the goods are exported from international north-south transport corridor route which is fine now. Some of the goods go through Dubai route also which is working," he added.

Sahai said India has healthy relations with Afghanistan in trade. Currently, Indian export profile includes sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers. "Imports are related and largely dependent on dry fruits. We also import a little gum and onions from them," FIEO DG said.

Despite the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan, FIEO DG is hopeful and optimistic about trade relations with Afghanistan.

"I am pretty sure over a period of time Afghanistan will also realise that economic development is the only way to move forward and they will continue with that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that India's role will become important for them also," DG FIEO told ANI.

Federation of India Export Organisation expressed concern that in coming days dry fruit prices may go up due to the turmoil in Afghanistan. India is importing around 85 per cent of dry fruits from Afghanistan.

"I will say that may not directly impact the prices but the very fact that one of the sources of import no longer exists, speculation of increase in prices is not ruled out," Sahai said.

Share this story
Cry for justice as twins, 14, defiled and left pregnant
Family demands justice after their twin daughters, both Class Seven pupils, were defiled and left pregnant.
Liverpool cruise past Burnley to make it two wins from two
Liverpool made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season as they cruised to a 2-0 home victory over Burnley on Saturday.

12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul

By Jael Mboga | 1 day ago

12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul
Taliban keep some evacuees from reaching Kabul airport, as U.S. vows to finish airlift

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Taliban keep some evacuees from reaching Kabul airport, as U.S. vows to finish airlift
Photos: The women and girls of Afghanistan

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Photos: The women and girls of Afghanistan
One man's contributions to change in China's Tibet

By Xinhua | 3 days ago

One man's contributions to change in China's Tibet

