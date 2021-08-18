Photos: The women and girls of Afghanistan
ASIA
By Reuters | August 18th 2021
RELATED VIDEOS
Share this story
Taita Taveta MCA Ronald Sagurani diesRonald Sagurani becomes the fourth MCA in Taita Taveta County to die in office in the last two years.
House-help charged with defiling her employer’s 12-year-old sonSabina Mwikali faced three charges, namely defilement, committing indecent act with a child and inducing a child to perform an indecent act.
MOST READ
Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead
NATIONAL
- Over 700,000 students to know universities they will go to tomorrow
EDUCATION
- Pope's 1980 message of hope that fell on deaf ears
NATIONAL
- Akasha twins last seen in the company of foreigners missing
NATIONAL
- Kuresoi woman fakes pregnancy, buys a baby to cover her tracks
RIFT VALLEY
By Nikko Tanui
- Defining moment as OKA leaders retreat to craft election roadmap
POLITICS