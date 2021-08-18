× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Photos: The women and girls of Afghanistan

ASIA
By Reuters | August 18th 2021

Khatera, 33, an Afghan police woman who was blinded after a gunmen attack in Ghazni province, speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

 

Shamsia Alizada, 18, who topped the country's university entrance exam, poses for a picture after an interview at her house in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. [Reuters]

Female students of American University of Afghanistan hug each other as they arrive for new orientation sessions at the school in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

 Kenyans working in Afghanistan to be evacuated by employers

 Taliban pledge peace and women's rights under Islam as they strike conciliatory tone

 What it means to be a woman in Afghanistan

 Uganda to host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan

Members of Afghan robotics girls team, which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

Fakria Azizi, a member of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, practises during a session at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Reuters]

 

Kidnapped Kenyan Rescued

Taita Taveta MCA Ronald Sagurani dies
Ronald Sagurani becomes the fourth MCA in Taita Taveta County to die in office in the last two years.
House-help charged with defiling her employer’s 12-year-old son
Sabina Mwikali faced three charges, namely defilement, committing indecent act with a child and inducing a child to perform an indecent act.

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead
Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead

One man's contributions to change in China's Tibet

By Xinhua | 12 hours ago

One man's contributions to change in China's Tibet
Taliban pledge peace and women's rights under Islam as they strike conciliatory tone

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Taliban pledge peace and women's rights under Islam as they strike conciliatory tone
Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace

