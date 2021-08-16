× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hichilema faces task of reviving Zambian economy after landslide win

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 16th 2021

Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins a landslide in the presidential election. [Reuters]

Zambian President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat on Monday, after a landslide election win by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who will face the challenge of reviving an economy in turmoil.

 With all but one constituency counted, Hichilema had won 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201, and the electoral commission declared him president. It marked the country’s third peaceful handover of power to an opposition party.

“I will comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transition of power. I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” Lungu, 64, said in a short televised address to the nation.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

When the celebrations die down, Hichilema, 59, a former CEO at an accounting firm before entering politics, will need to focus on resuscitating a flagging economy.

KEEP READING

 Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

 Editorial: Edgar Lungu loses in Zambia

 President Uhuru congratulates incoming Zambian President, bids farewell to President Lungu

 Nothing is impossible, Raila says after Zambia opposition leader wins presidency

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default in November after failing to keep up with its international debt payments.

“It is in no doubt what the instruction is to all of us (that you) ... elect us to the office at a very difficult time,” he said, hinting at the task ahead as he addressed supporters in the capital, Lusaka “We will not let you down.”

The default was driven by depressed commodity prices - which had pushed Zambia into recession well before the COVID-19 pandemic - worsened by the pandemic itself.

URGES UNITY

He has some room for manoeuvre as the economy has been buoyed slightly by more favourable copper prices this year - now hovering around decade highs, driven partly by the boom in electric cars. Last year, Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper miner, produced a record output of the metal.

Nonetheless, Hichilema urged Zambians to put aside divisions, condemning attacks on property, after a mall named after the ex-incumbent was looted.

“For years we were victims of retribution. We are not about to .... start a new wave of violence,” he said. “If you want to show higher moral ground ... do not attack them.”

The election is the culmination of an acrimonious rivalry between the two that in 2017 led Lungu to arrest and imprison Hichilema for refusing to make way for his motorcade. This is Hichilema’s sixth attempt at the presidency since 2006.

He touted his nationwide success, even in perceived Lungu strongholds, as evidence that Zambia had dodged ethnic division. “Victory ... (has) been delivered by all the 10 provinces of Zambia ... isn’t that lovely?” he said, to applause.

FILE PHOTO: Opposition UPND party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his ballot in Lusaka, Zambia, August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jean Ndaisenga/File Photo

Lungu had cried foul on Saturday, calling the election “not free and fair” after violence against ruling Patriotic Front party agents in three provinces, but the size of the margin made it near-impossible to challenge the result in court.

Power has switched from a ruling party to the opposition twice before since independence from Britain in 1964. The latest shift strengthens Zambia’s democratic credentials and sets an example on a continent with a patchy history of peaceful change.

Wearing the red and yellow of Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) Hichilema’s supporters celebrated, dancing and singing, while drivers honked their horns.

“This victory is so sweet,” 37-year-old Jane Phiri said, next to her market stall. “This spirit of change was bottled up for a long time.”

Zambia’s sovereign dollar bonds jumped nearly 2 cents on Monday after the news of Hichilema’s win. Zambia’s kwacha currency strengthened nearly 1% against the dollar.

International Monetary Fund support is on hold until after the vote, as is debt restructuring - seen as an early test for a new global plan aimed at easing poor countries’ burdens.

RELATED VIDEOS

Maisha ya aliyekuwa Rais wa kwanza wa Zambia Kenneth Kaunda | SIASA ZA KANDA (Sehemu ya 2)

Maisha ya aliyekuwa Rais wa kwanza wa Zambia Kenneth Kaunda | SIASA ZA KANDA

Kenneth Kaunda, Rais wa kwanza Zambia ameaga dunia akiwa na miaka 97

Share this story
Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Authority did not specify which military, given the collapse of local security forces in the face of the Taliban offensive
LSK boss challenges petition to have him declared unfit to hold office
The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi wants a petition challenging the competency of his office dismissed.

MOST READ

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead
Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uganda confirms another Polio outbreak

By Winfrey Owino | 6 hours ago

Uganda confirms another Polio outbreak
Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

By Kennedy Gondwe | 14 hours ago

Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president
Nothing is impossible, Raila says after Zambia opposition leader wins presidency

By Jael Mboga and Agencies | 2 days ago

Nothing is impossible, Raila says after Zambia opposition leader wins presidency
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins 2021 presidential election

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins 2021 presidential election

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC