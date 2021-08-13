× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
J-K flourishes in agricultural development after abrogation of Article 370

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 13th 2021

Article 370 and 35A deprived people of the benefits from the Indian government. [Courtesy]

J-K has been flourishing with new export frontiers after benefiting from the developments taking place in the agriculture sector in the UT after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

These developments were discussed in a webinar that saw the presence of prominent Saudi based Indians and was organised by an eminent Kashmiri academician Pradeep Kumar while marking two years of developments, Saudi Gazette reported.

A few months back, for the first time, Mishri Cherry, the produce of Jammu and Kashmir, was exported from Srinagar to Dubai.

The J-K government and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) have also joined hands to boost the agriculture sector increasing high-density plantations of apple, walnut, cherry, pear, flowers, etc, Saudi Gazette reported.

NAFED will invest a sum of Rs 1700 crore from 2021 to 2025 that is expected to boost the incomes of J-K farmers. NAFED will also establish a 20-Farmer-Producer Organization in addition to three cold storage clusters.

Meanwhile, the highest budget of Rs 1.086 trillion has been allocated for J-K, the webinar also highlighted a number of socio-economic measures undertaken in the UT.

The webinar also highlighted the fact that the number of terror incidents in JK has reduced, and the government is using every opportunity to turn the youth away from terror activities, Saudi Gazette said.

In an earlier article, Saudi Gazatte said that It’s been two years since article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory has been marching on the path of development as a result of the newly laid government schemes.

The Indian government is introducing new technologies in the region to provide a number of benefits to the people of the UT, the government is also providing ‘subsidies on rents’ to the outside investors.

While, the tech-savvy young women entrepreneurs from J-K are also swiftly making their way out of challenges including, political, social, economic, gender-related, lack of awareness, to seize the business opportunities.

All these women possess skills to target prospective customers which is helping them grow their businesses faster than ever before.

Earlier, article 370 and 35A deprived people of the benefits from the Indian government and several progressive schemes, for example, the reservation laws important for uplifting the weaker section of the society were not applicable in J-K.

While remaining in power for nearly 70 years, Kashmir-based politicians misled the common people with slogans like self-rule, autonomy, etc, but forgot to address people-centric issues despite the magnanimous central government’s monetary grants meant for the development of J&K, Saudi Gazette reported. 

