× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 11th 2021
South Sudan President Salva Kiir. [Reuters]

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has called for a halt to fighting between forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar and a splinter group that threatens the country's fragile peace process.

Clashes broke out earlier this month in the Upper Nile region between Mr Machar loyalists and supporters of Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual after Mr Gatwech tried to replace Machar as the head of their party.

Machar said the move was aimed at trying to block the country's peace process. Civil war broke out in South Sudan two years after independence in 2011 when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital. It killed 400,000 people and led to a major refugee crisis before a peace accord was reached in 2018.

Kiir's office said in a statement: "The Presidency strongly directs for the immediate cessation of hostilities between the ... forces under the command of Dr Riek Machar Teny, and the breakaway ... forces under the command of General Simon Gatwech Dual."

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

A spokesperson for Machar, Lam Paul Gabriel, said his group was ready for talks after the clashes in Magenis.

KEEP READING

 South Sudan's VP Machar deposed by party: rival leaders

 Mixed feelings as South Sudan marks 10th Independence Day

 South Sudan’s lost decade calls for impact investment

 Salva Kiir: Uhuru betrayed me after failed 2013 coup

"We hope that the situation will come back to normalcy," he said.

General Gatwech's spokesperson was not reachable for comment.   

RELATED VIDEOS

South Sudanese ex-rebel leader Riek Machar sworn in as first Vice President

South Sudan’s rebel chief Riek Machar misses international deadline to return to Juba

Salva Kiir has bowed to many of demands raised by Machar’s side, says S. Sudan ambassador

Share this story
Unions, universities in fresh row over Sh8.8b pay deal
The money was expected to benefit some 30,000 members of Uasu, Kusu and Kudheiha.
Police arrest two suspects linked to Mathira killings
Nyeri Police Commander Adiel Nyange said one of the suspects had confessed to the murders reported in March this year.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction
Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy
Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

By Patrick Vidija | 2 days ago

Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC