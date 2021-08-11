× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction, governor says

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 11th 2021

Boko Haram militants kidnapped her and more than 200 of her classmates. [Courtesy]

One abducted girl from the Nigerian town of Chibok has been freed and reunited with her parents seven years after Boko Haram militants kidnapped her and more than 200 of her classmates, Borno state's governor said on Saturday.

The raid on the school in the northeastern town one night in April 2014 sparked an international outcry and a viral campaign on social media with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.

Governor Babagana Zulum said the girl and someone she said she married during her captivity surrendered themselves to the military 10 days ago. Zulum said government officials had used the time since to identify her and contact her parents.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

Some 270 girls were originally abducted by the Islamist group but 82 were freed in 2017 after mediation, adding to 24 who were released or found. A few others have escaped or been rescued, but about 113 of the girls are believed to be held still by the militant group.

KEEP READING

 Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau 'reported' dead

 Nigeria's opposition uses soldiers' deaths to topple Buhari

 Nigeria names fifth commander to lead fight against Boko Haram

 The rifts behind Nigeria's mass kidnap: Special Report

Zulum said reuniting the girl with her relatives raised hopes that others still in captivity will be found. He said the girl will receive psychological and medical care as part of a government rehabilitation program.

Boko Haram first carried out mass school kidnappings in Nigeria, as did its later offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province, but now the tactic has been adopted by criminal gangs snatching schoolchildren for ransom.

In the latest attack, last month bandits kidnapped schoolchildren from a boarding school in the state of Kaduna, the 10th mass school kidnapping since December in northern Nigeria, which has seen more than 1,000 students abducted. 

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Leo Wikendi Michezo April 2 2016

International Hard Rock Cafe launches in Nigeria's Capital Lagos

KDF relocates El Adde camp to new base

Share this story
Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with PSG
Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French soccer powerhouse Paris St Germain, with an option for a third year, the club said on Tuesday.
Drama ensues in court as Jumwa lawyers demand payment
The lawyers had been summoned to court by Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti over the stalled corruption case.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters | 30 minutes ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting
Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy
Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

By Patrick Vidija | 2 days ago

Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC