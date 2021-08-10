× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus in West Africa

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | August 10th 2021
Marburg virus. [Courtesy]

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday reported a case of Marburg virus disease in Guinea, West Africa

Guinea Health officials said this is the first time Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, has been identified in the country, and in West Africa.

According to WHO, the virus was detected less than two months after Guinea declared an end to Ebola outbreak that erupted early 2021.

Samples were taken from a dead patient and tested at Guinea’s national haemorrhagic fever laboratory, which turned out positive.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

In a statement yesterday, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said they are working on a rapid response to deal with the virus which spreads in similar fashion as the Ebola.

KEEP READING

 Why you must walk or cycle away from lifestyle diseases

 WHO warns of increasing coronavirus deaths in Africa

 Inside county’s strategy to beat cancer and diabetes

  State must get it right to stop spread of killer coronavirus

“We applaud the alertness and the quick investigative action by Guinea’s health workers. The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks.” 

The Organization’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in agreement tweeted: “Response requires a concerted effort to prevent transmission and protect communities.”

Efforts are underway to trace other people who may have been in contact with the patient.

WHO says that the virus- Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

Illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days. Case fatality rates have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and case management.

Additional information from World Health Organization (WHO). 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ufichuzi kuhusu mauaji tata ya mfanyabiashara mashuhuri Jacob Juma

WHO IS JACOB JUMA: Here is the profile of Businessman Jacob Juma

DP William Ruto forgives those who allegedly fixed him in ICC

Share this story
School heads defy directive, charge illegal fees
Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli termed the move by some principals to stick to old stricter as irresponsible.
Editorial: The Countdown Begins

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters | 30 minutes ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting
Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy
Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

By Patrick Vidija | 2 days ago

Somalia pledges to pursue peace with Kenya, maintains maritime case to proceed to full hearing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC