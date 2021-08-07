× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former South African President Jacob Zuma taken to hospital

AFRICA
By Reuters | August 7th 2021

South African former President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. [Reuters]

South Africa's jailed former president, Jacob Zuma, was taken to hospital for medical observation on Friday, prison authorities said, days before he was due to appear in court for a corruption trial.

Officials did not go into details on the condition of the 79-year-old, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Zuma's foundation said he was in hospital for a routine annual check-up. "No need to be alarmed, ... yet," it said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, told Reuters later in the afternoon the doctors were still seeing the former president and would advise him on whether he was fit to attend court on Tuesday.

KEEP READING

 Why South Africa chaos offers lessons for Kenya’s 2022 polls

 South Africa engulfed by tensions of three decades

 Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says

 S.Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother's funeral

The Department of Correctional Services said a routine observation at the prison had prompted authorities to take Zuma to an outside hospital for further examination. It did not name the hospital.

"Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including ... medical treatment," the department's statement said.

President Jacob Zuma leaves Tuynhuys, the office of the Presidency at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 7, 2018. [Reuters]

Zuma last month asked the Constitutional Court to annul his jail sentence, partly on the grounds that he was suffering from an unspecified medical condition. 

He was jailed for defying a Constitutional Court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

When Zuma handed himself in on July 7, protests by his supporters escalated into riots involving looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa described as an "insurrection".

Zuma, who was briefly permitted to leave jail on July 22 to attend the funeral of his younger brother, is due to appear in public again on Tuesday for an arms deal corruption trial.

In that case, he is accused of receiving kickbacks over a $2 billion arms deal from the 1990s. He pleaded not guilty in May to charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering. 

Zuma has said he is the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt. Efforts to prosecute him are seen as a test of South Africa's ability to hold powerful politicians to account.

RELATED VIDEOS

South African protesters demand President Jacob Zuma's resignation

Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli sworn in as the Fifth President of Tanzania

Press Review: Cyril Ramaphosa presidency

Share this story
New bosses arrive after removal of Embu North police chief, OCS over brothers’ deaths
Emily Ngaruiya and Abdullahi Yaya are accused of negligence after two brothers were allegedly killed by police on Sunday night.
Obiri now considers quitting the track for the roads after finishing fourth in 10,000m final
Sifan Hassan added 10,000m gold to her 5,000m title won last week after sprinting clear of her nearest rivals in the final 100m.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting

By Reuters | 30 minutes ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir orders end to factional infighting
Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction
Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

Guinea confirms first case of deadly Marburg virus
Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Tunisia: Suspension of government meant to resolve political quarrels- Envoy

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC