Uganda denies record of DP William Ruto’s aborted trip

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | August 5th 2021

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Henry Okello Oryem. [Courtesy]

Uganda now says it has no record of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto aborted visit to the country.

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Henry Okello Oryem, in a press briefing in Kampala, said he was not informed of Ruto’s planned trip nor was there a request to provide protocol services to the DP.

“I was not informed by the Chief of protocol being requested by the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to provide protocol services to the deputy president,” Oryem is quoted saying.

The minister further denied accusations linking Ruto to Uganda’s ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM), saying their [Uganda’s] foreign policy does not allow them to interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

Screengrab from Government of Uganda official handle on Facebook. [Government of Uganda]

Ruto was on Monday evening blocked at Nairobi’s Wilson airport from travelling to Uganda.

His Communication Secretary David Mugonyi said the DP and his team were advised to seek clearance from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

He however questioned the intention in the cancellation of his trip, saying he was just paying a visit to his friend President Yoweri Museveni.

“Museveni is my friend and a friend of Kenya too. I am entitled to rights as a person. I am not a fool to leave without knowing what’s needed. Am I not allowed to have friends?” the DP posed in an interview with Inooro TV.

Ruto further added that the move was both foolish and selfish, saying he never needed to seek clearance from anyone for either State or personal visits in the nine years he has been the deputy president.

Some lawmakers affiliated to ODM yesterday told the DP to “come clean” on his relations with Uganda.

The MPs, who spoke at Parliament Building, accused Ruto, without evidence, of planning to employ guerilla tactics in his quest to seize the country’s leadership.

 

