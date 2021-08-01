× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Cause of Babu wa Loliondo's death revealed

AFRICA
By Jael Mboga and Agencies | August 1st 2021

Ambilikile Mwasapile alias Babu wa Loliondo died in Arusha, Tanzania, on July 30, 2021. [Courtesy]

Pastor Ambilikile Mwasapile, widely known as Babu wa Loliondo, was suffering from severe pneumonia.

Babu, 86, is said to have developed respiratory problems and fever before his death on July 30 at Digodigo Health Centre after a sudden illness.

Eatv. tv. reported that Ngorongoro district commissioner Raymond Mangwala said initial medical reports indicated Babu had pneumonia.

He had been ill for five days.

 Self-proclaimed miracle healer Babu wa Loliondo is dead

Babu rose to fame in late 2010 when he claimed to have a cure for cancer, HIV, and diabetes.

The retired Lutheran pastor made quite a fortune over his ‘miracle-healing campaign’ after seeing thousands of hopefuls trickle to little-known Loliondo, seeking his intervention on their health.

Some, including Kenyans, died on the way in their quest to try out Babu’s special medicine.

Between 2010 and 2012, it is said he would charge handsomely to surrender the concoction.

However, the herbal doctor claimed that the cure was dismissed by propaganda and smear campaigns by medical doctors and non-governmental organisations. 

At the height of his fame, the herbal doctor is said to have been making a minimum of Sh225,851 every working day.

The community also seemed to have benefited from the then attraction to the area since the high numbers of people that were trickling in brought in telecommunication companies.

