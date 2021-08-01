Cause of Babu wa Loliondo's death revealed
AFRICA
By Jael Mboga and Agencies | August 1st 2021
Pastor Ambilikile Mwasapile, widely known as Babu wa Loliondo, was suffering from severe pneumonia.
Babu, 86, is said to have developed respiratory problems and fever before his death on July 30 at Digodigo Health Centre after a sudden illness.
Eatv. tv. reported that Ngorongoro district commissioner Raymond Mangwala said initial medical reports indicated Babu had pneumonia.
He had been ill for five days.
Babu rose to fame in late 2010 when he claimed to have a cure for cancer, HIV, and diabetes.
The retired Lutheran pastor made quite a fortune over his ‘miracle-healing campaign’ after seeing thousands of hopefuls trickle to little-known Loliondo, seeking his intervention on their health.
Some, including Kenyans, died on the way in their quest to try out Babu’s special medicine.
Between 2010 and 2012, it is said he would charge handsomely to surrender the concoction.
However, the herbal doctor claimed that the cure was dismissed by propaganda and smear campaigns by medical doctors and non-governmental organisations.
At the height of his fame, the herbal doctor is said to have been making a minimum of Sh225,851 every working day.
The community also seemed to have benefited from the then attraction to the area since the high numbers of people that were trickling in brought in telecommunication companies.
