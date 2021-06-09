× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
South Africa's health minister put on special leave over graft allegations

AFRICA
By Reuters | June 9th 2021

Dr Zweli Mkhize has denied any personal wrongdoing. [Reuters]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has put his health minister, Zweli Mkhize, on special leave.

This is after allegations that his department irregularly awarded COVID-19-related contracts to a communications company controlled by his former associates arose.

Before Ramaphosa's statement, the minister apologised for the public rage over the allegations.

The latest in a series linked to coronavirus-related tenders that have angered a public suffering pandemic-induced economic hardship.

 South Africa Covid-19 cases surpass 300,000, says health ministry

 Uhuru condoles Mandela family

 South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

 South Africa's hotspot limits most testing to above age 55

Mkhize has denied any personal wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa, who has promised that graft during the COVID-19 pandemic will be dealt with harshly, said the special leave would enable Mkhize to answer an investigation into contacts between his department and service provider Digital Vibes.

Mkhize said: "I fully acknowledge and take personal responsibility for the public outrage that has been caused by this Digital Vibes contract."

"The negative discourse has tainted the teamwork of our government that is led by the president in our continued efforts to fight COVID-19. For all of this I want to unreservedly apologise," he added.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting minister of health until further notice, Ramaphosa's office said.

The Special Investigating Unit has said a probe it is conducting is nearing completion. The report will be given to Ramaphosa to decide on further action.

In May, Mkhize said a forensic investigation had found that the process of appointing Digital Vibes, headed by his former personal assistant and secretary, was irregular, as was more than 150 million rands ($11 million) paid to the firm.

Daily Maverick, which first broke the news of the contract in February, said the firm was appointed in late 2019 to provide communications services for the government's National Health Insurance roll-out.

The scope of work was extended in March 2020 to include COVID-19-related communication.

($1 = 13.5644 rand)

