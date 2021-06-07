Uganda closes schools for 42 days in new Covid-19 guidelines
AFRICA
By Winfrey Owino | June 7th 2021
The Ugandan government has suspended all gatherings for the next 42 days effective 8 am Monday, June 7, owing to the resurgence of the Covid-19 infections.
The ban on physical gatherings imposed yesterday includes learning institutions, places of worship, the public transport sector, social events and auction meetings.
However, the sitting of the Cabinet, Legislature and Judiciary will not be affected, the president said.
In his status of the pandemic address on Sunday, June 6, President Yoweri Museveni directed all teachers to be fully vaccinated before they are accepted back into schools.
KEEP READING
Dirty fuel: Burning sacks sucking life out of Korogocho residents
Ukraine's new soccer kit sparks outrage in Russia ahead of Euro
4-year-old boy who went missing reunited with parents
Olympian Ibrahim Bilali gives Olympic predictions for the Kenyan boxers
“On June 4, 2021, the country registered the highest number of cases in a single day; 1,259 cases out of 7,424 tests done. This is a 17% Positivity Rate,” Museveni said.
“There has been an upsurge in case patients since end March 2021 following a 3-month period (January, February, March 2021) of controlling the epidemic,” he went on.
Uganda’s head of state has also directed all businesses to be closed by 7 pm except pharmacies
Although Museveni imposed new and stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, the dusk to dawn curfew was not adjusted. The curfew runs from 9 pm to 5 am.
As of June 6, the East African country had reported 52,929 cumulative cases, 43,487 recoveries and 374 fatalities.
Currently, Uganda has 634 active cases: 277 are severe, as the other 37 are critical. They are admitted at both public and 3 private facilities in the country.
RELATED VIDEOS
Bomb discovered in Samburu successfully detonated
KNBS launches nationwide survey on effects of COVID-19 on households
Fishermen in Lamu ask for compensation following construction of Lamu Port
Meghan and Harry name baby daughter after Queen Elizabeth and DianaThe choice of name pays tribute to the queen after a difficult year for the couple and the wider royal family
Gladys Shollei: CJ Martha Koome cannot be blamed for six rejected judgesIn a statement on June 4, Chief Justice Martha Koome said she was not involved in the judges’ appointments.
MOST READ
Tanzania moves Mombasa consulate from Old Town to Kizingo
COAST
- Uhuru Nyanza goodies fire up race for the top seat ahead of 2022 polls
POLITICS
- Kenyans will pay to access Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road, says CS
RIFT VALLEY
- Woman's attempt to kill her four children backfires
NYANZA
By Anne Atieno
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby girl - a little sister for Archie
EUROPE
By Mirror
- Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren’t being made
NATIONAL