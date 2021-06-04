× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Nigeria says it suspends Twitter days after president's post removed

AFRICA
By Reuters | June 4th 2021

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo. [Reuters]

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government made the move because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

He did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities.

Twitter's website and app continued to work in Nigeria on Friday in tests conducted by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suspension.

Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings was removed for violating Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy, the company said on Wednesday. 

