Covid-19: Filter the noise, India foreign affairs minister urges country’s diplomatic missions

Indian doctor at work. [Reuters]

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says his message to Indian missions is to focus on the very serious situation back home just like the government is focused on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic single-mindedly and to not get distracted by the debate surrounding the surge of infections in the country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said there was a need to "filter noise," and focus on addressing the medical requirements that will help deal with the virus.

He said there will be people who will be naturally worried about what's happening in India and filter the noise.

“Do what you have to do as a mission. What's your job right now? Your job is to ensure key requirements; oxygen is the major requirement, pharmaceuticals, remdesivir are a requirement, vaccine supply chain is a requirement, so logistics for all of this is a requirement," he said.

The minister said support was coming from different countries and noted that requirement of oxygen was a key challenge.

“My message is keep that eye. Don't get distracted by the rest of debate, that's not relevant to what your focus should be right now, a very serious situation back home just like the government is focused on addressing the pandemic at home single-mindedly, you also please do that. We will deal with argument down the road. At the moment keep your eyes and energy focused on this," he added.

Covid 19 Time Series

Share this story