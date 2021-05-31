China announces families can have three children in major policy shift
ASIA
By Reuters | May 31st 2021
China announced on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.
The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy - initially imposed to halt a population explosion - with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.
"To further optimise the birth policy, (China) will implement a one-married-couple-can-have-three-children policy," Xinhua said in a report on the meeting.
The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an ageing population and maintaining the advantage, the endowment of human resources", Xinhua said.
KEEP READING
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon, sparks outrage
Extreme weather kills 20 runners
President Xi in Mao’s footsteps to commit atrocities in Tibet
India blocks Chinese firms from 5G services trials over border clashes
It did not specify the support measures.
The announcement drew a chilly response on Chinese social media, where many people said they could not afford to have even one or two children.
"I am willing to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($785,650)," one user posted on Weibo
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion.
Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.
Also on Monday, China's politburo said it would phase in delays in the country's retirement ages, but did not provide any details.
RELATED VIDEOS
President Uhuru commissions 30 Armoured Police Cars to the GSU
Licha ya Kenya kuwa na bahari, Kenya huagiza samaki kutoka Uchina
China to pump 60 billion US Dollars to development projects across the African continent
CONMEBOL: Argentina no longer hosting Copa AmericaThe South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tourna
Biden marks son Beau's death with grave visit, remarks to military familiesBiden and his wife, Jill, visited Beau Biden's grave in Delaware and attended church at the cemetery in the president's home state on a cold, overcast
MOST READ
Vicious row in DP Ruto camp intensifies between parties
POLITICS
- Three brothers arrested for having unnatural act with cow in Nandi
RIFT VALLEY
By Edward Kosut
- Chopper crashes after dropping Raila in Siaya
NATIONAL
- I am blood group O+…will you marry me?
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
- Five police recruits arrested in Embakasi over fake certificates
NATIONAL
- Kalembe, 'Mwana wa squatter' fought for the landless
NATIONAL