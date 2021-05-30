‘My soul has left me’: family grieves after El Salvador mass grave discovered
AMERICA
By Reuters | May 30th 2021
In his wrinkled hands, Jose de la Cruz held a tangled gold-colored necklace adorned with hearts and a pendant spelling out the word “love.”
The necklace belonged to his granddaughter Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, one of more than a dozen people suspected to have been murdered by a former El Savaldoran police officer, Hugo Osorio, in his home.
De la Cruz, 79, also lost his daughter Mirna Cruz Lima and grandson Alexis Palomo Lima inside that house, according to police, in an atrocity that has shocked all El Salvador.
"My soul has left me," he said in an interview at his daughter's home, the walls of which were lined with diplomas and stacks of books on literature, physics and medicine.
Alexis, a fourth-year medical student, was planning to travel to the United States to look for work and buy a house for his family back in El Salvador, de la Cruz recalled.
The family raised $7,000 for the trip by mortgaging de la Cruz's house and contacted Osorio's brother, who allegedly worked as a human smuggler, de la Cruz said.
But nothing went according to plan.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
After the family delivered the money, Osorio arrived at the store where Mirna and Jacquelinne worked, saying that Alexis had been kidnapped but that he knew where he was being held, according to an account told to de la Cruz. He would not say who told him.
The two women then got into his car and traveled to his home in the municipality of Chalchuapa, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the capital San Salvador, according to this account.
Police say that once Osorio got the two into the house he murdered Alexis and Mirna, while Jacquelinne escaped and ran down the street screaming. Osorio quickly recaptured her and, after dragging her back inside, killed her, the police said.
A neighbor, alerted by the sound of her screams, called the police, authorities say.
After discovering the bodies of Mirna, Jacquelinne, and Alexis, and arresting Osorio, authorities found a mass grave containing many more corpses.
Reuters has been unable to obtain information from the Attorney General's office or the Security Ministry about the precise number of victims. The Attorney General's office has said that the majority of the victims may be women.
El Salvador's national police chief, Mauricio Arriaza, said Osorio was removed from police ranks 15 years ago after he was convicted of raping a woman and a minor, crimes for which he was sentenced to five years in jail.
Osorio is currently being held in a maximum security prison charged with the killing of two women and two men. Sexual violence is the leading theory for the killings, according to prosecutors.
Authorities also point to the possibility of a wider conspiracy as 10 others have been charged with murdering nine women in presumably related homicides, along with four other murders of victims whose bodies have turned up in the grave.
“I can’t judge him. It’s God who is going to judge that day, the living and the dead,” de la Cruz said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Murder Mystery: FBI joins investigations into the disappearance & murder of Bashir Mohammed
Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death
United States issues travel advisory on Kenya over Covid-19, Crime, Terrorism and Kidnapping
Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim presidentMali's constitutional court has declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup while serving as vice president, to be interim president.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
They don’t talk, flinch or smile: Inside Kenya’s military courts
NATIONAL
- Uhuru obeys court, revokes Jemator's nomination to IEBC panel
NATIONAL
- The political calculus of succession: Who will get it right?
POLITICS
By Oscar Obonyo
- High expectations and anxiety as Kisumu readies to welcome Uhuru
NYANZA
- Caucus picks 10 issues in BBI for new reform push
POLITICS
- Police imposters arrested after flagging down real cops
RIFT VALLEY