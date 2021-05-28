× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Modi, Johnson sign climate change-combating deal

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | May 28th 2021
Climate deal with Narendra Modi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson signed off on a new shared roadmap during their recent virtual meeting that included measures to help limit global temperature rises and support for communities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

India and UK agreed on a joint roadmap including plans to combat climate change by 2030. 
It includes new collaboration on clean energy transition and protecting forests, and joint leadership to develop resilient infrastructure in climate-vulnerable countries.

The roadmap will support global efforts to limit global temperature rises and achieve an ambitious outcome at COP26.
According to the British High Commission, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together for an ambitious outcome at the COP26 climate summit in November and sustained action beyond.
The roadmap sets out an ambitious agenda for UK-India collaboration on fighting climate change, including a new partnership on clean energy transition, which will drive progress on the development of renewables like offshore wind, improved energy efficiency and storage, and advances in electric mobility. Both countries also committed to collaborating on green hydrogen.

It also talks about jointly launching a new global Green Grids Initiative at COP26 for countries to work together on interconnected grids for renewable energy, to help deliver India's vision of One Sun One World One Grid.
The roadmap called for a joint action through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which the UK and India co-chair, to support Small Island Developing States to prepare for the impacts of climate change by bolstering their infrastructure.

It also mentioned positioning the UK and India as global leaders on biodiversity through strengthening collaboration to protect and restore nature, including through a new joint partnership on forests.
"This will strengthen how we share expertise and information and accelerate a global transition to more sustainable supply chains by bringing together producer and consumer countries of forest risk commodities to share ideas and take action," read the statement.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his French and Australian counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Marise Payne, respectively and also discussed the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape.

“Substantive discussions with my colleagues FM @JY_LeDrian and FM @MarisePayne at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue. Thanked them both for their strong support in meeting the Covid challenge,” tweeted Jaishankar.

“Discussed the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape and agreed on the importance of enhancing our cooperation,” added Jaishankar.

These discussions took place at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue, held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Jaishankar was in the UK for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

