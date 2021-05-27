× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

France's Macron asks Rwanda for forgiveness over genocide

AFRICA
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | May 27th 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rwanda early Thursday, May 27. [Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Rwanda over the 1992 genocide.

On Thursday, May 27, the French Head of State said only Rwandans could forgive France for its role in Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

"On this path, only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiving," Macron said in the most anticipated speech at the genocide memorial of Gisozi in Kigali, where more than 250,000 Tutsi were buried.

France did not listen to those who warned it about the impending massacre in Rwanda and stood de facto by a genocidal regime, Macron said.

But France "was not an accomplice" to the genocide, Macron added.

KEEP READING

 Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief at Paris conference

 'It's up to us': How Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity

 Morocco inaugurates Africa's fastest train

 KENYANS DOMINATE: Schools stamp authority in regional games, but cheating is still prevalent

Macron jetted into Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, on Thursday morning to hold talks with President Paul Kagame in what is seen as a highly symbolic visit.

The visit is aimed at repairing broken ties between the two countries after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide.

International media house Aljazeera reports that some people in Rwanda were hoping for an official apology of France’s failure to stop the 100-day killing that affected more than 800, 000 people.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“It would be a very good thing if Emmanuel Macron apologises,” the director of the Aegis Trust NGO which runs the Kigali memorial Freddy Mutanguha said.

In March 2021, a report by a French inquiry panel showed that French officials had been blinded by an attitude from the colonial times which made them not foresee the genocide.

Rwandans could “maybe not forget, but forgive”, France for its role, said Kagame who is on record saying that France participated in the genocide.

Kagame who has visited Paris twice since he became president, has been pushing for this apology for some time.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Kigali for a one day official visit

State of preparedness for El nino in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Kigali for a one day official visit

Share this story
Pass NHIF Bill to improve healthcare, Uhuru tells MPS
The Head of State told the leadership of the two Houses that passing the bill will help citizens access quality health care.
Meru MCA Eunice Karegi is dead
Karegi was elected in 2017 on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket

MOST READ

Rumble in the mountain
Rumble in the mountain

NATIONAL

By Moses Nyamori and Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed by military

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed by military
Boat carrying 200 people capsizes in Nigeria

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Boat carrying 200 people capsizes in Nigeria
Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption
Ex-South Africa President Zuma pleads not guilty to graft charges

By Betty Njeru and Reuters | 1 day ago

Ex-South Africa President Zuma pleads not guilty to graft charges

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC