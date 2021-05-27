Boat carrying 200 people capsizes in Nigeria
AFRICA
By Reuters | May 27th 2021
A boat ferrying about 200 people capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi on Wednesday but the number of casualties remains unclear, a state spokesman said.
The wooden boat capsized near Wara, a town on the shores of Kainji Lake, part of the Niger River, said Yahaya Sarki, a spokesman the governor of Kebbi.
It had about 200 passengers on board, coming from the neighbouring country of Niger.
"Bodies are still being recovered. We can't ascertain the number for now," Sarki said.
One survivor, Buhari Abubakar, said about 40 people have been rescued so far, though many of the other passengers, mostly women and children, are still missing.
KEEP READING
Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?
Anger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria’s police brutality hearings
Five bodies were recovered as of Wednesday evening, though local people expect more to wash up in the coming days, said Qasimu Umar Wara, a Wara resident.
"The boat was overloaded, he said. "My brother is among those missing. This is the worst boat accident that has happened in this water."
Many of the passengers were returning from a newly-discovered gold vein in Niger, Wara said.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
"They usually go there in the evenings and return to Wara in the morning," he said. "Most of them are petty traders, food vendors and the local miners."
RELATED VIDEOS
KTN Leo Wikendi Michezo April 2 2016
International Hard Rock Cafe launches in Nigeria's Capital Lagos
Nigeria to partner with Kenya in an effort to create largest trading bloc
Leaders call for unity as Uhuru, Ruto grace prayer eventPresident Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, both in attendance called out on other leaders to unite the country.
Boxers allowed to start training for National Novices, Intermediate ChampionshipsAs the National Boxing Team heads to 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, all counties have received allowed to start...
MOST READ
Rumble in the mountain
NATIONAL
- Petition to stop Matiang’i move declared urgent by labour court
NATIONAL
- Man to keep wedding ring after court throws out wife’s case
NAIROBI
- Polytechnic student dies in unclear circumstances
CENTRAL
- Nyanza's wish list to Uhuru
NATIONAL
- I leave it to God, Bashir's widow
NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina