× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa's ex-president Zuma pleads not guilty to corruption charges

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru and Reuters | May 26th 2021

Former South African President Jacob Zuma arrives in court to face corruption charges in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. [Reuters]

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges, during the start of his trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Zuma appeared in court on Wednesday to face 16 charges among them, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, linked to a $2 billion arms deal when he was deputy president, back in the 1990s. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

SABC News reported heavy police presence outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, as the former president readied for trial.

Zuma, who also faces a separate inquiry into corruption during his time as president, is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($34,000) annually from French arms company Thales, in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal.

"I plead not guilty," he said, staring into space after the prosecutor read out all the charges.

Zuma's defence team led by lawyer Dali Mpofu called for the recusal of state prosecutor Billy Downer, on the grounds that he has "no title to prosecute". The prosecution requested more time to make a response to that call, so it will not be dealt with on Wednesday but rather on July 19, said the presiding judge.

Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, told International media that his father had always been ready for the trial.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“He's been innocent from day one. He's been ready for the case from day one. People should not be saying he's been delaying his day in court. He was merely exercising his constitutional rights which he fought for,” Duduzane is quoted saying.

The ex-president has previously described the trial as political.

 

Share this story
Polytechnic student dies in unclear circumstances
What is puzzling is that a search for the girl in the neighbouring houses yielded nothing, only for her to be found dead in her parents’ compound.

MOST READ

Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption

By Reuters | 29 minutes ago

Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption
Africa Day marked amid calls to use own resources to liberate continent

By Jael Mboga | 1 day ago

Africa Day marked amid calls to use own resources to liberate continent
Robert Mugabe’s remains to be exhumed, reburied at heroes' shrine

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Robert Mugabe’s remains to be exhumed, reburied at heroes' shrine
Mt Nyiragongo volcano eruption: More than 170 children still missing

By Jael Mboga and Agencies | 2 days ago

Mt Nyiragongo volcano eruption: More than 170 children still missing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC