× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison as judge approves pact with prosecutors

AMERICA
By Reuters | May 26th 2021

Michael Thomas and Tova Noel appear on charges they falsely certified to having conducted inmate counts during Jeffrey Epstein's final hours at the Federal Court in New York, U.S. [Reuters]

Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday for an agreement to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison.

The defendants, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, was found hanging in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019. New York City's medical examiner called the financier's death a suicide.

US District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan told Noel and Thomas their deferred prosecution agreement "offers you a chance to avoid a criminal conviction. I trust that you'll comply with the terms."

KEEP READING

 Ghislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors

 Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as US expands sex crime case

 Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

 Arsenal 'lack steel' to win big trophies

Noel and Thomas will serve six months of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service, preferably related to criminal justice.

They must also cooperate with a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general, including the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.

Both defendants admitted to having "willfully and knowingly" falsified records to make it seem they were checking on Epstein, who had been on suicide watch the previous month.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Prosecutors said Noel and Thomas actually shopped online, checked sports news, and appeared to nap for two hours each.

The probe began under then-Attorney General William Barr, who was angered that a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to kill himself.

Management was overhauled at the Manhattan jail, which has experienced staff shortages and criticism for poor conditions.

Noel's lawyer Jason Foy and Thomas' lawyer Montell Figgins said their clients were happy the criminal case was resolved. They have suggested their clients were scapegoated for problems within the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"This case should sound the alarm that the criminal justice system is in disrepair," Figgins said. "There are rampant problems in our nation's prison system that must be fixed."

Epstein's longtime associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has pleaded not guilty to charges she procured four underage girls for him to sexually abuse, and is awaiting trial.

She has been denied bail three times and is being jailed in Brooklyn, where her lawyers said she is subjected to intrusive monitoring on a misplaced concern she might also kill herself.

The case is US. v. Noel et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00830.

Share this story
Unrest in major parties as Uhuru succession nears
The jostling in Ruto allied party is two-pronged, including those at the national level, interested to be his running mate in 2022
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
A year since George Floyd’s murder, Americans reflect on his legacy

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

A year since George Floyd’s murder, Americans reflect on his legacy
Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

By AP News | 5 days ago

Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death
U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe; many Republicans oppose leadership

By Reuters | 6 days ago

U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe; many Republicans oppose leadership
U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

By Reuters | 10 days ago

U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC