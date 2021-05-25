× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

ASIA
By Reuters | May 25th 2021

Patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive oxygen support. [Reuters]

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

 

 Covid-19: 14 succumb to virus as 111 more people test positive

 No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

 Singapore provisionally approves 60-second COVID-19 breathalyser test

 School Calendar: State urged to plan with projected July Covid-19 peak

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

