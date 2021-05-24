× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Singapore provisionally approves 60-second COVID-19 breathalyser test

ASIA
By Reuters | May 24th 2021
COVID-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product. [Reuters]

Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product.

Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it is now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial of the technology at one of the city-state's border points with Malaysia.

The breath analysis will be carried out alongside the current compulsory COVID-19 antigen rapid test.

The breath test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot clinical trial, the company said last year.

The Health Sciences Authority's website confirmed the approval, which the company said was the first such system to secure provisional authorisation in Singapore.

KEEP READING

 No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

 School Calendar: State urged to plan with projected July Covid-19 peak

 Amos Wako to narrate Covid experience during National Prayer Breakfast

 Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

The system uses disposable mouthpieces and is designed to ensure there is no cross-contamination. After blowing into the device, the technology assesses the chemical compounds of the breath to determine whether or not a person is infected.

Any individual screened as positive will need to undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 swab test, the company said.

Breathonix said it is in discussion with several local and overseas organisations to use the system, citing strong commercial interest. Other countries, including Indonesia and the Netherlands, have rolled out similar breath tests.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
Editorial cartoon: Macron Visits Rwanda
Moses Kuria’s party pulls out of Kiambaa by-election after talks with Ruto
Moses Kuria-linked PEP will not field candidate in Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, will back UDA candidate.

MOST READ

Attorney-General Kihara raises seven issues in BBI appeals
Attorney-General Kihara raises seven issues in BBI appeals

POLITICS

By Kamau Muthoni and Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon, sparks outrage

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon, sparks outrage
Two COVID shots effective against India variant, English health body says

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Two COVID shots effective against India variant, English health body says
Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC