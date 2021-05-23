× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon, sparks outrage

ASIA
By Reuters | May 23rd 2021
21 out of the 172 participants in the 100km race died from the cold weather. [Courtesy]

21 people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during an ultramarathon in rugged Gansu province in northwestern China, sparking public outrage on Sunday (May 23) over the lack of contingency planning.

The 100km race began on Saturday from a scenic area at a bend in the Yellow River known for its sheer cliffs and rock columns. The route would take runners through canyons and hills on an arid plateau at an elevation of over 1,000 metres.

The race kicked off at 9 am (0100 GMT) with runners clad in t-shirts and shorts under overcast skies, according to photographs posted on the social media account of the Yellow River Stone Forest area in Jingtai, a county under the jurisdiction of Baiyin city. 

Around noon on Saturday, a mountainous section of the race was hit by hail, freezing rain and gales that caused temperatures to plummet, officials from Baiyin told a news briefing on Sunday.

“The rain was getting heavier and heavier,” said Ms Mao Shuzhi, who was about 24 km into the race at the time.

KEEP READING

 Extreme weather kills 20 runners

  President Xi in Mao’s footsteps to commit atrocities in Tibet

 India blocks Chinese firms from 5G services trials over border clashes

 'Quad should morph into economic NATO to counter China coercion'

Shivering in the cold, she turned back before the high-altitude section, due to previous bad experiences with hypothermia.

“At first I was a bit regretful, thinking it might have just been a passing shower, but when I saw the strong winds and rains later through my hotel room window, I felt so lucky that I made the decision,” Ms Mao said.

A massive rescue effort was initiated, with over 1,200 rescuers dispatched, assisted by thermal-imaging drones, radar detectors and demolition equipment, according to state media.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

A landslide following the severe weather also hampered the rescue work, said officials from Baiyin, about 1,000km west of the Chinese capital Beijing.

A total of 172 people took part in the race. By Sunday, 151 participants had been confirmed safe. A last missing runner was found dead at 9.30 am on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 21, state media reported.

Jingtai county saw a low of 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday excluding wind chill.

Baiyin – including Jingtai – was expected to see moderate to strong winds from Friday night through Saturday, according to the China Meteorological Administration in Beijing late on Friday.

A separate report on the website of provincial weather services on Thursday predicted a “significant” drop in temperature in most parts of Gansu – including Baiyin – through Sunday.

“It was very hot one day before the race, and although the weather forecast said there would be wind and moderate rain in Baiyin on Saturday, everybody believed it would be mild,” Ms Mao said. “It’s dry in northwestern China.”

The deaths sparked public outrage on Chinese social media, with anger mainly directed at the Baiyin government and unhappiness over the lack of contingency planning.

“Why didn’t the government read the weather forecast and do a risk assessment?” one commentator wrote. “This is totally a manmade calamity. Even if the weather is unexpected, where were the contingency plans?”

At the news briefing, Baiyin officials bowed and apologised, saying they were saddened by the tragic deaths of the runners and that they were to be blamed.

“The wind is too strong, our thermal blankets have been torn to bits,” a runner wrote in a WeChat chatroom to which Ms Mao belonged.

Many of the runners had suffered from hypothermia and had lost their way in the strong winds and heavy rain, according to screenshots taken by Ms Mao of the messages in the chatroom.

“A few are unconscious and are foaming at the mouth,” another runner wrote.

The Gansu provincial government has set up an investigation team to further look into the cause of the deaths, the People’s Daily reported.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru commissions 30 Armoured Police Cars to the GSU

Licha ya Kenya kuwa na bahari, Kenya huagiza samaki kutoka Uchina

China to pump 60 billion US Dollars to development projects across the African continent

Share this story
Revealed: Daytime prostitution outside city nursery school
At the entrance of the school, there are used condoms, panties, beer bottles, cigarette packets and drug remnants.
Extreme weather kills 20 runners
At least 20 people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during a 100-km (62-mile) cross-country running race on...

MOST READ

IED blast near Somali border kills young spy's dream wedding
IED blast near Somali border kills young spy's dream wedding

NATIONAL

By Nathan Ochunge

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Two COVID shots effective against India variant, English health body says

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Two COVID shots effective against India variant, English health body says
Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed
No ‘timeframe’ insight for end to Gaza hostilities, Israel says

By Reuters | 3 days ago

No ‘timeframe’ insight for end to Gaza hostilities, Israel says
Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC