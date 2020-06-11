× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic

AFRICA
By AFP | May 23rd 2021
Mount Nyiragongo volcanic erupted on Saturday, authorities urged residents to move to safer ground. [Courtesy]

The Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing red fumes into the night sky over the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma and sparking an exodus to neighbouring Rwanda.

The military governor of North Kivu province, of which Goma is the capital, "confirmed the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano at around 7:00 pm".

"Investigations are underway and people must follow the guidance of civil protection" units, General Constant Ndima said, appealing for "calm".

Power was cut in large parts of the city and hundreds of residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda.

"The sky has turned red," one resident, Carine Mbala, told AFP by telephone.

 Ousting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control

 Let Kenya benefit from the regional population growth

 The goodies Uhuru has in his bag from the DR Congo

 The ties that bind Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo

"There is a smell of sulphur. In the distance, you can see giant flames coming out of the mountain.

"But there has not been an earthquake," she added.

"People are leaving or preparing to leave," another resident told AFP, as the streets began filling up, some carrying as many of their belongings as they could.

Residents have been evacuated to safer areas across the country. [Courtesy]

"The people are leaving or preparing to leave," an inhabitant said.

"I am taking the children and getting into the car. There is a risk that the lava will flow on Goma," another said.

For the moment, there is no sign of a flow of lava from the city, the correspondent said.

But the last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people and covering almost all of the eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport's landing strip.

Hundreds of thousands fled the city.

The deadliest eruption of the 3,000-metre high volcano was in 1977 when more than 600 died.

Goma sits on the mountain's southern flank and overlooks Lake Kivu.

The Goma region, which lies in North Kivu province, bordering Rwanda and Uganda, has six volcanoes, all higher than 3,000 metres.

