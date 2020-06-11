DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
AFRICA
By AFP | May 23rd 2021
The Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing red fumes into the night sky over the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma and sparking an exodus to neighbouring Rwanda.
The military governor of North Kivu province, of which Goma is the capital, "confirmed the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano at around 7:00 pm".
"Investigations are underway and people must follow the guidance of civil protection" units, General Constant Ndima said, appealing for "calm".
Power was cut in large parts of the city and hundreds of residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda.
"The sky has turned red," one resident, Carine Mbala, told AFP by telephone.
KEEP READING
Ousting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control
Let Kenya benefit from the regional population growth
The goodies Uhuru has in his bag from the DR Congo
"There is a smell of sulphur. In the distance, you can see giant flames coming out of the mountain.
"But there has not been an earthquake," she added.
"People are leaving or preparing to leave," another resident told AFP, as the streets began filling up, some carrying as many of their belongings as they could.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
"The people are leaving or preparing to leave," an inhabitant said.
"I am taking the children and getting into the car. There is a risk that the lava will flow on Goma," another said.
For the moment, there is no sign of a flow of lava from the city, the correspondent said.
But the last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people and covering almost all of the eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport's landing strip.
Hundreds of thousands fled the city.
The deadliest eruption of the 3,000-metre high volcano was in 1977 when more than 600 died.
Goma sits on the mountain's southern flank and overlooks Lake Kivu.
The Goma region, which lies in North Kivu province, bordering Rwanda and Uganda, has six volcanoes, all higher than 3,000 metres.
RELATED VIDEOS
Moise Katumbi nominated as presidential candidate for the November poll in DRC
Daring abroad : Wilbur Mutiva, a Kenyan businessman who drives from Lubumbashi city to KenyaDaring a
The Chamwada Report: Investing in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Let’s pay HELB loans to give others a chance at getting university educationHelb says its poor financial situation is brought about by budget cuts and its inability to recover Sh9.5 billion from 85,000 previous beneficiaries.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
IED blast near Somali border kills young spy's dream wedding
NATIONAL
- Persons with Albinism slam Murathe over offensive TV remarks
NAIROBI
- Inside Naivasha sharpened spoon inmate murder
NATIONAL
By Daniel Chege
- Kibaki cabinets: James Orengo the indefatigable fighter
KIBAKI CABINETS
- Uhuru knew about Muturi’s coronation, elders say
NATIONAL
- AG in court of Appeal over BBI, accuses judges of bias
NATIONAL