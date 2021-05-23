× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Two COVID shots effective against India variant, English health body says

ASIA
By Reuters | May 23rd 2021
A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose. [Reuters]

A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain’s dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday.

Britain's health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month.

A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose. 

That compared with 93% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 "Kent" strain which is Britain's dominant COVID variant.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant compared with 66% effectiveness against the Kent variant, PHE said.

KEEP READING

 Covid-19 positivity rate at 9.9 per cent as 573 infections reported

 WHO: Covid-19 death toll could be 'two to three' times above official stats

 Businesses go online to make sales as corona causes disarray

 Absa Bank net profit for 3 months up 24pc

"I'm increasingly confident that we're on track for the roadmap, because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the Indian variant)," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told broadcasters.

Under the government's plans, a lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions is due to take place from June 21.

Britain has rushed out Europe's fastest vaccination programme so far but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the variant first found in India.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Data published on Saturday showed new COVID cases reported in Britain rose by 10.5% in the seven days to May 22 although it remained a fraction of levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an acceleration of remaining second doses to the over 50s and people who are clinically vulnerable.

PHE said the first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2 after three weeks, lower than its 50% effectiveness against B.1.1.7.

Hancock said that showed that getting both doses of the vaccine was "absolutely vital."

Concern about rising cases in Britain of the variant first found in India prompted Germany to say on Friday that anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Also on Friday, the head of Germany's public health institute said existing COVID-19 vaccines might be less effective against the B.1.617.2 variant.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July

Share this story
Body of missing businessman Bashir Mohammed found in Kerugoya
The Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohammed went missing from Kilimani in Nairobi on Thursday, May 13.
21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race
In an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers confirmed that 151 people were safe out of 172.

MOST READ

IED blast near Somali border kills young spy's dream wedding
IED blast near Somali border kills young spy's dream wedding

NATIONAL

By Nathan Ochunge

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race

By AP News | 15 minutes ago

21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race
Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed
No ‘timeframe’ insight for end to Gaza hostilities, Israel says

By Reuters | 3 days ago

No ‘timeframe’ insight for end to Gaza hostilities, Israel says
Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC