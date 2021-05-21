× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s inoculation drive

AFRICA
By Reuters | May 21st 2021
Dr Ngala Mwendwa, who received his first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine shot, gives an interview in Nairobi, May 19, 2021. [Reuters]

After a stressful year working as a doctor at Kenya's largest public hospital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngala Mwendwa got his first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine in March and breathed a sigh of relief.

The Indian-manufactured shot was supplied by COVAX, a global vaccine initiative that's been a lifeline for poor African nations. But with India now engulfed in its own crisis, Mwendwa has no idea when he will get his second dose.

"It's just the way we are disadvantaged as a third world country," he told Reuters after a shift in Kenyatta National Hospital's paediatric intensive care ward. "It's scary."

Before it was hit by the world's highest numbers of daily infections, India had been vital to global vaccination efforts. Its Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, was the cornerstone of COVAX's supply chain.

But sources told Reuters this week that India's vaccine exports, halted in March, are unlikely to resume until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use. SII subsequently said it would restart exports by year's end. read more

KEEP READING

 Travel restrictions big drawback for German firms in Kenya: Survey

 Software development has thrived during Covid-19 pandemic

 School heads now want sporting activities back

 Madaraka Day fete to go on despite rise in Covid-19 cases, says Anyang’ Nyong'o

Between February and May, Africa received just 18.2 million of the 66 million doses expected through COVAX. The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries can resume in the third quarter of this year. read more

That's left millions of Africans, who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca, in limbo. read more

"The anxiety and stress is definitely there," said Mwendwa, who lost his mentor - a surgeon - and several friends to the pandemic last year. "Back to square one."

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Africa's dilemma highlights the vast inequality between rich nations, who were able to corner vaccine supplies early on, and poor countries dependent upon COVAX and donations.

To date, some 1.53 billion doses have been administered globally, but only around 1% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). read more

Most of Africa's 1.3 billion people have had no access to vaccines at all. The United States, meanwhile, has lifted its mask mandate, and this week France and Austria resumed serving customers at cafes, restaurants and beer gardens. read more

"As people living in richer countries hit the reset button this summer and their lives start to look normal, in Africa our lives will stay on hold," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Regional Director for Africa, said on Thursday. "This is unjust."

Dr. Ngala Mwendwa, who received his first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine shot, gives an interview in Nairobi, Kenya May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

"A perfect storm"

The Indian export freeze now risks further deepening the chasm between rich and poor by undermining the meagre progress African nations had made in recent months.

According to the WHO, eight African countries have used 100% of the doses they received via COVAX, effectively halting their inoculation drives since those shots made up the bulk of their supplies. Others are running low.

Of COVAX doses already administered in Africa, around 80% were first doses of AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine.

Most countries have either already reached the 12-week interval recommended between doses or will do so by mid-June. A minimum of 20 million doses are needed to deliver second doses by the end of June, with 5 million needed in July.

A deal with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to supply Africa with 400 million vaccine doses beginning in the third quarter of this year and running through 2022 should help.

China has also donated doses of its two leading vaccines to African governments.

And this week U.S. President Joe Biden said his government would send millions of unused vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, though Reuters reported on Thursday it is considering prioritising countries within its own hemisphere. read more

Africa, luckily, has so far avoided outbreaks on the scale seen in the United States, parts of Europe and now India.

But as long as vaccination rates are low, it remains vulnerable, said OB Sisay, senior COVID-19 advisor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a London-based think tank.

"We have a perfect storm. If we do not get further vaccines coming onto the continent and increase the rate at which we are vaccinating people, we could see a more virulent strain taking over on the continent," he said.

That is not just a problem for Africa, if new mutations prove resistant to current vaccines, say experts like Tolbert Nyenswah, senior research associate of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"Everybody is at risk globally once Africa and other parts of the world are left behind," he said. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July

Share this story
Future bright for pension industry as RBA celebrates 20 years
Retirement Benefits Authority ( RBA) targeting to have more people in the informal sector join pension schemes.
Study: Cause for alarm as sperm count falls sharply in rich nations
In contrast, no significant decline has been reported in South America, Asia and Africa

MOST READ

The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

By Too Jared | 5 hours ago

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role

By Mwangi Maina | 5 hours ago

Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role
Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges
Tanzania court invalidates Reginald Mengi’s will

By Too Jared | 1 day ago

Tanzania court invalidates Reginald Mengi’s will

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC