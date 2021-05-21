× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges

AFRICA
By Reuters | May 21st 2021
Several allies of Guillaume Soro, former Prime Minister and rebel leader in Ivory Coast, are led by the security forces as they arrive for a trial at the Palace of Justice in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 19, 2021. [Reuters]

Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister and rebel leader in Ivory Coast, went on trial in absentia on Wednesday on charges he plotted a coup against President Alassane Ouattara.

The trial got off to a fiery start with Soro's defence insisting on more time to examine alleged evidence against Soro and the 19 others accused in the case.

As a result, the second day of the trial was postponed to May 26, said Diallo Souleymane, who is on his legal team.

His lawyers have condemned the case as politically motivated and say there is no evidence Soro was guilty of conspiracy.

"Ivorian justice has become an accomplice to the settling of political scores," they said in a statement before the trial.

KEEP READING

 Kenya Pipeline thrash Ivory Coast side in Women's African Clubs Championship clash

 Gbabgo could return to Ivory Coast after ICC upholds acquittal

 Ivory Coast, Morocco latest teams to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

 Footballers turn their back on Drogba

The case has raised tensions in a country recovering from two civil wars since the turn of the century.

Soro, who is in exile in Europe, has already been convicted of embezzlement and was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.

He led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power during the civil war that followed his disputed election victory in 2010 and went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

But the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro's own presidential ambitions.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Soro in December 2019, just before he planned to return home from Europe to launch his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Gwiji wa Nyimbo za Lingala Papa Wemba afariki Mjini Abidjan

Congolese music legend Papa Wemba dies after collapsing in a festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's incumbent President Alassane Ouattara congratulate Ivorians for maturity

Share this story
You will soon be penalised for defaulting on NHIF contribution
If the Bill sponsored by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya becomes law, it will target more than 16 million adult Kenyans who are not covered by the NHIF.
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role
He says lack of support will undermine the hopes of restoring peace and stability in Somalia

MOST READ

The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?

By Too Jared | 3 hours ago

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead?
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role

By Mwangi Maina | 4 hours ago

Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator role
Tanzania court invalidates Reginald Mengi’s will

By Too Jared | 1 day ago

Tanzania court invalidates Reginald Mengi’s will
Rwanda’s Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Rwanda’s Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC