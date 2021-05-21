Former Ivory Coast PM Soro goes on trial on coup-plotting charges
AFRICA
By Reuters | May 21st 2021
Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister and rebel leader in Ivory Coast, went on trial in absentia on Wednesday on charges he plotted a coup against President Alassane Ouattara.
The trial got off to a fiery start with Soro's defence insisting on more time to examine alleged evidence against Soro and the 19 others accused in the case.
As a result, the second day of the trial was postponed to May 26, said Diallo Souleymane, who is on his legal team.
His lawyers have condemned the case as politically motivated and say there is no evidence Soro was guilty of conspiracy.
"Ivorian justice has become an accomplice to the settling of political scores," they said in a statement before the trial.
KEEP READING
Kenya Pipeline thrash Ivory Coast side in Women's African Clubs Championship clash
Gbabgo could return to Ivory Coast after ICC upholds acquittal
Ivory Coast, Morocco latest teams to qualify for Cup of Nations finals
The case has raised tensions in a country recovering from two civil wars since the turn of the century.
Soro, who is in exile in Europe, has already been convicted of embezzlement and was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.
He led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power during the civil war that followed his disputed election victory in 2010 and went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
But the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro's own presidential ambitions.
Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Soro in December 2019, just before he planned to return home from Europe to launch his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.
RELATED VIDEOS
Gwiji wa Nyimbo za Lingala Papa Wemba afariki Mjini Abidjan
Congolese music legend Papa Wemba dies after collapsing in a festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's incumbent President Alassane Ouattara congratulate Ivorians for maturity
You will soon be penalised for defaulting on NHIF contributionIf the Bill sponsored by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya becomes law, it will target more than 16 million adult Kenyans who are not covered by the NHIF.
Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama quits AU’s Somalia mediator roleHe says lack of support will undermine the hopes of restoring peace and stability in Somalia
MOST READ
The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
POLITICS
- Government shuts down 30 unregistered schools in Nakuru
EDUCATION
- Looming Covid-19 peak raises concerns over school calendar
EDUCATION
- Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'
EASTERN
- Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman
NATIONAL
- President Uhuru tells off critics as he commissions Lamu Port
COAST