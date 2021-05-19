× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

EUROPE
By Reuters | May 19th 2021

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.

They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week. Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria.

The United States would not, although Americans with proof of vaccination would be welcomed.

KEEP READING

 Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

 Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots

 Lake region records more cases as 14 patients succumb to Covid-19

 Covid: Kenya among countries urged to manufacture vaccines

One EU diplomat said cases of the Indian variant in Britain would need to be taken into account, although individual EU countries are already setting their own policies. Portugal lifted a four-month travel ban on British tourists on Monday.

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Individual countries can and will still be able to choose to demand a negative COVID-19 test or a period of quarantine.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The current main criterion is that there should be no more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days. The trend should be stable or decreasing and there should be a sufficient number of tests, which would need to show a minimum percentage of negative tests. Variants of concern can be taken into account.

The Commission proposed raising the case rate to 100. The EU ambassadors opted instead for 75. For inoculated people to gain access, they would need to have received an EU-approved vaccine, with those with a World Health Organization emergency listing being considered.

These people should have received final doses at least 14 days before travel. Under the plan, EU countries that waive test or quarantine requirements for vaccinated EU tourists are encouraged to do the same for vaccinated non-EU holidaymakers.

Children should also be able to travel with vaccinated parents.

An emergency brake could be used temporarily to stop all but essential travel from a particular country to limit the risk of more infectious coronavirus variants entering the EU. Such a brake has been proposed for India.

The EU plan covers countries of the border-free Schengen area, including non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, but not the non-Schengen EU member Ireland.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July

Share this story
Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots
A batch of 102,000 vaccines arrived on March 26, under an initiative by the AU and WHO, and they expired on April 13.
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says
Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 last September, and speculation has mounted over his health.

MOST READ

Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced

NYANZA

By James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says

By Reuters | 17 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill, prosecutor says
Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman
COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

By Reuters | 14 days ago

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years

By Brian Okoth | 25 days ago

‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC