Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice
AFRICA
By Reuters | May 19th 2021
The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice's tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a standoff between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court.
Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 from 70, which allowed Mnangagwa to extend Chief Justice Luke Malaba's term of office.
The opposition has accused Mnangagwa of seeking to influence the judiciary, a charge the president denies.
The High Court ruled on Saturday that Malaba had ceased to hold the role after turning 70.
Now Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and the country's attorney general have filed appeal papers at the Supreme Court, which is due to hear the matter at a later date.
DP Ruto banks on regional caucuses to win supportRuto hosted former councilors from Kajiado County at his official residence in Karen where they discussed the bottom-up economic model.
Tanzania's admission good for war against Covid-19 in East AfricaA committee formed by the new Tanzanian President Suluhu Hassan on April 18 has confirmed what we knew all along on Covid-19.
MOST READ
One Kenya Alliance unhappy with court ruling on BBI
POLITICS
- Tallying centre chaos in Juja as MPs predict UDA win in Rurii
POLITICS
- Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- ‘Stella’ had her time but he is all mine now, says Freshley Mwamburi’s wife
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
- Have mercy on our mother, Jane Muthoni, kin plead in murder case
COAST
- Juja by-election: Politicians kicked out as chaos erupts at Mang'u tallying centre
POLITICS