Indian Army organises COVID-19 awareness programme in J-K's Baramulla
WORLD
By The Standard | May 19th 2021
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army organised a COVID-19 awareness programme at Sultanpur Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The initiative aimed at creating awareness among the people in remote regions regarding the COVID-19 symptoms and protective measures to stem the tide of the pandemic.
During the programme, informative lectures were conducted by the Army doctor and local medical staff over the common symptoms, preventive measures, and management of a COVID infected patient.
"The COVID appropriate behaviours should be followed and be a part of COVID vaccination drive. Vaccines reduce the chance of severe infection," Army doctor Simrat Rajdeep Singh said.
The people participating in the awareness programme hailed the Indian Army for their initiative.
KEEP READING
Tanzania's admission good for war against Covid-19 in East Africa
One Kenya Alliance’s four principals craft political pact
IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections
Eight people die of Covid-19 as Kisumu records most daily cases
Ghulam Muhammad, the representative of the Kandi village told ANI that he is thankful to the Army for conducting such a programme and hoped that similar programmes will be conducted in near future.
"People from more than 19 villages have gathered here for the COVID-19 awareness programme. People were made aware to save themselves and others from getting infected," Roshan Ara, a student at the awareness programme said.
Another student Ruby Jan said that the programme has created awareness regarding social distancing and other SoPs to be followed to curb the infections.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
"The programme was a success and I thank Indian Army for this awareness programme," Jan said.
According to official data, there are 50,701 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%
HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray
Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July
'Quad should morph into economic NATO to counter China coercion'China's rulers are intent on ensuring that the Quad is not expanded to include countries in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula.
Wajir governor impeachment: Senators read mischief in night gazette noticeA gazette notice on the declaration of the office of governor, Wajir County dated May 17, implied that it was prepared immediately the house voted.
MOST READ
One Kenya Alliance unhappy with court ruling on BBI
POLITICS
- Tallying centre chaos in Juja as MPs predict UDA win in Rurii
POLITICS
- Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- ‘Stella’ had her time but he is all mine now, says Freshley Mwamburi’s wife
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
- Have mercy on our mother, Jane Muthoni, kin plead in murder case
COAST
- Juja by-election: Politicians kicked out as chaos erupts at Mang'u tallying centre
POLITICS