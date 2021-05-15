Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. [Reuters]

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed since Monday, including 39 children and 22 women. In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Early Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story house in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, killing eight children and two women from an extended family.

Developing story...

