× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike

ASIA
By Reuters | May 15th 2021

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. [Reuters]

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

KEEP READING

 Palestine Embassy hails Kenya over stance on Israeli attacks in Gaza

 Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

 ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence

 Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza

In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed since Monday, including 39 children and 22 women. In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Early Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story house in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, killing eight children and two women from an extended family.

In Gaza, at least 140 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women. In Israel, seven people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Early Saturday, an airstrike hit a three-story house in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, killing eight children and two women from an extended family.

 

Developing story...

RELATED VIDEOS

How Kenyans across the country celebrated Palm Sunday

Madhehebu yazidi kuongezeka kwa njia tofauti za kumwabudu Maulana

Mazishi ya ajabu: Marehemu lazima azungushwe mjini siku mbili ili auage mji

Share this story
Victim or villain? Wajir governor's long journey in corridors of justice
Mohamud has been in and out of court for the last three years having had his election challenged all the way to the Supreme Court.
Kenyan boxers earned required exposure in Russia ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Kenya finished second behind Morocco in Africa with two bronze medals as the curtains came down on the...

MOST READ

BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board
BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board

POLITICS

By Special Correspondent

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India’s Covid crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying

By Reuters | 1 day ago

India’s Covid crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying
Taking the call in Gaza before Israel takes out the building

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Taking the call in Gaza before Israel takes out the building
India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030

By The Standard | 2 days ago

India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030
European Commission allocates 2.2 million euros to respond to Covid-19 surge in India

By The Standard | 2 days ago

European Commission allocates 2.2 million euros to respond to Covid-19 surge in India

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC