× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru attends Djibouti President’s inauguration

AFRICA
By Fred Kagonye | May 15th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the few Heads of State who attended the Djibouti President's inauguration on Saturday, May 15. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday morning, May 15, arrived in Djibouti to attend the inauguration of the country’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Ismail Omar, 73, won a fifth term in office in April 2021. The presidential election was boycotted by all opposition candidates, except for one, over claims of electoral malpractice.

Omar’s administration has, however, insisted that the polls were fair.

Omar got 97 per cent of the 177,391 votes cast. The country has a population of 990,000 people, with 215,000 being registered voters.

KEEP READING

 New plot to eat into Raila's Nyanza turf as Ruto's allies dig in

 BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board

 This time, Judiciary must not cave in to Executive bullying

 Justice William Ouko appointed Supreme Court judge

His only challenger in the polls was businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah, who got two per cent of the votes.

His election makes him one of the longest serving Heads of State in Africa. Omar was first elected to office in 1999 following the retirement of his predecessor Hassan Gouled Aptidon. Aptidon, is his uncle, and had served the country since it got its independence from France in 1977.

Omar’s Government in 2010 amended the Constitution and scrapped off two-term limit provision, allowing him to run for other two terms. The amendments saw the introduction of an age limit of 75 years for presidential candidates.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Other leaders who attended the inauguration are Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Muse Biihi of Somaliland and Somali’s Prime Minister Mohamed Roble. Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente represented President Paul Kagame at the function.

RELATED VIDEOS

Rais Uhuru Kenyatta anatarajiwa kupokea mswada wa kubadilisha katiba kupitia mchakato wa BBI

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

How matatu industry suffered a big blow after Uhuru's new COVID-19 measures | MORNING EXPRESS

Share this story
Shock as children walk in on 'cheating' mum
The woman’s spouse said he was away from home when the incident occurred.
Dilemma of choosing a career after high school
Parents should embrace the changing dynamics of the job market and allow children to choose courses they are passionate about.

MOST READ

BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board
BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board

POLITICS

By Special Correspondent

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Policeman beaten to death in Congo Eid clashes

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Policeman beaten to death in Congo Eid clashes
Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president
Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional
Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term

By Brian Otieno | 2 days ago

Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC