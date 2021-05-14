× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Policeman beaten to death in Congo Eid clashes

AFRICA
By Reuters | May 14th 2021
Damaged police after two groups of Muslims clashed outside Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, Congo on May 13, 2021. [Reuters]

A police officer in Congo's capital Kinshasa was beaten to death and 46 others were wounded as rival Muslim groups clashed during Eid celebrations on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Members of two opposing camps vying for leadership positions in Congo's Muslim community sparred outside Kinshasa's Martyrs Stadium Thursday morning, where they had planned to worship together as a demonstration of unity.

"Unfortunately, there were extremists who didn’t want the two groups to pray together today," said Sylvano Kasongo, who heads the Kinshasa police.

Officers fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse the crowd. Rioters threw stones and destroyed a police cruiser.

Videos on social media showed a police officer being beaten over the head with blunt objects until he fell to the ground, after which his body was set on fire. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the contents of the video.

KEEP READING

 Muslims countrywide celebrate end of Ramadhan

 Ousting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control

 Reflections resilience and hope as curtains fall on Ramadhan

 The benefits of catching Laylatul Qadr to a believer

Kasongo confirmed that one officer had died after being set on fire, and that 46 other people were injured.

Elsewhere in Kinshasa, a crowd marched on the home of a leader of a rival camp and set fire to several vehicles before being repelled by police.

Following the events in the capital, Eid celebrations in the eastern city of Goma were cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Congo has a relatively small Islamic community, with less than 5% of the country's 90 million people believed to identify as Muslims. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Leo ndio Ijumaa ya mwisho ya mfungo wa mwezi mtukufu wa Ramadhan, waumini walifurika misikitini

Mahojiano ya uteuzi wa Jaji Mkuu, KCSE imekamilika leo, Ramadhan na Korona | MBIU YA KTN

Holy month of Ramadhan to begin; Muslims to fast and pray for a month

Share this story
List of Nairobi estates affected by power outage
The company has, however, assured the affected residents that their team is working to restore power
We have no interest in impeaching President Uhuru - UDA allied MPs
Members of Parliament allied to UDA say they are not interested in initiating an impeachment process against Uhuru despite Thursday's ruling.

MOST READ

Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

NYANZA

By Kevine Omollo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president
Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional
Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term

By Brian Otieno | 1 day ago

Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC