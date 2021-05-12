× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'

AFRICA
By Reuters | May 12th 2021

Mildred Loic, a local social media celebrity called Shakiro, is seen in this picture obtained from social media. [Via Reuters]

A court in Cameroon sentenced two transgender women on Tuesday to five years in prison for "attempted homosexuality" and other offences after they were arrested for the clothes they wore in a restaurant, their lawyers said.

A local social media celebrity known as Shakiro, who also is identified as Loic Njeukam, and Patricia, also identified as Roland Mouthe, were arrested on Feb. 8. Human rights activists say their detention is part of the growing criminalization of sexual minorities and transgender people in Cameroon.

The two received the maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines of 200,000 CFA francs ($372.44), their lawyers told Reuters. Besides "attempted homosexuality," they were convicted of public indecency and failing to carry identification.

"This is a political decision," said one of the lawyers, Alice Nkom, who vowed to appeal the verdict. "It's Yaounde (the central government) that said these people must not bring homosexuality to Cameroon."

KEEP READING

 Court dismisses petition on gay film

 Homosexuality debate rages in the Anglican communion

 Kenyans should rise up against all forms of segregation

 Anal examination on homosexuals lawful, judge maintains

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cameroon is one of more than 30 African countries where same-sex relations are illegal. Its courts have previously sentenced people to multi-year prison sentences for their alleged homosexuality.

Human Rights Watch said last month that Shakiro and Patricia's arrests seemed to be part of "an overall uptick in police action" against sexual minorities.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Fifty-three people have been arrested in raids on HIV and AIDS organisations since May 2020, with some reporting having been beaten and subjected to forced "anal examinations" to confirm accusations of homosexuality, the rights group said.

RELATED VIDEOS

HOMOSEXUAL PRIESTS: ACK clergymen suspended for engaging in homosexuality

President of Kibabii University Students Union writes to Obama requesting for scholarships

19 students suspended from Kibabii high school for allegedly engaging in homosexuality

Share this story
Maseno School rugby players qualify for university after passing KCSE exams
Kenya National Secondary School Rugby heavyweights Maseno School have sent all their rugby players to the...
Kenyan boxers lose opening fights in Russia
Kenyan lost their opening bouts of the...

MOST READ

BBI Bill sails through in Senate
BBI Bill sails through in Senate

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru and Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

By Reuters | 42 minutes ago

Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers
Museveni sworn in as Uganda’s president

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

Museveni sworn in as Uganda’s president
Uganda: All set for President Museveni’s inauguration

By Betty Njeru | 6 hours ago

Uganda: All set for President Museveni’s inauguration
Wine, Besigye claim oppression ahead of Museveni swearing-in

By Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Wine, Besigye claim oppression ahead of Museveni swearing-in

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC