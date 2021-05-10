India, EU call for 'immediate, permanent and comprehensive' ceasefire in Afghanistan
ASIA
By The Standard | May 10th 2021
India and the European Union have called for an "immediate, permanent and comprehensive nationwide" ceasefire in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their strong and continued support to an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who was in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with EU'S top diplomat Josep Borell on Tuesday night.
"A warm conversation with High Representative of the European Union/Commission Vice-President (EUHR/VP) @JosepBorrellF. Thanked him for the support & goodwill extended by EU during this critical time. Discussed the preparations for India-EU Leaders' Meeting," tweeted Jaishankar.
According to the joint statement on Afghanistan following Jaishankar's meeting with Borell, both sides called for respecting and protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kabul.
, including women, youth and minorities, and build upon the economic, social, political and development gains achieved since 2001 under a democratic constitutional framework.
Both reiterated that the nature of the peace settlement and its outcome will shape the future of international support and assistance. The duo jointly and firmly condemned the unacceptable level of violence perpetrated against the national forces of Afghanistan and civilians and the targeted assassinations of civil rights activists, media persons and Ulemas.
"An effective and unconditional cessation of hostilities is essential for creating the appropriate conditions for the negotiations to proceed meaningfully, for building trust between the parties, in instilling confidence in the Afghan people and for demonstrating a genuine commitment of the Taliban to lasting reconciliation," read the joint statement.
