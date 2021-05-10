× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India, EU call for 'immediate, permanent and comprehensive' ceasefire in Afghanistan

ASIA
By The Standard | May 10th 2021

Jaishankar and Borrell reaffirmed that any political settlement in Afghanistan must protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans.

India and the European Union have called for an "immediate, permanent and comprehensive nationwide" ceasefire in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their strong and continued support to an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.

India’s External Affairs Minister  S. Jaishankar, who was in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with EU'S top diplomat Josep Borell on Tuesday night.

"A warm conversation with High Representative of the European Union/Commission Vice-President (EUHR/VP) @JosepBorrellF. Thanked him for the support & goodwill extended by EU during this critical time. Discussed the preparations for India-EU Leaders' Meeting," tweeted Jaishankar.

According to the joint statement on Afghanistan following Jaishankar's meeting with Borell, both sides called for respecting and protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kabul.

KEEP READING

 Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak

 Western leaders urge Senate to pass BBI Bill

 KPRL stuck with hard to sell Turkana crude oil for a second time

 Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

, including women, youth and minorities, and build upon the economic, social, political and development gains achieved since 2001 under a democratic constitutional framework.

Both reiterated that the nature of the peace settlement and its outcome will shape the future of international support and assistance. The duo jointly and firmly condemned the unacceptable level of violence perpetrated against the national forces of Afghanistan and civilians and the targeted assassinations of civil rights activists, media persons and Ulemas.

"An effective and unconditional cessation of hostilities is essential for creating the appropriate conditions for the negotiations to proceed meaningfully, for building trust between the parties, in instilling confidence in the Afghan people and for demonstrating a genuine commitment of the Taliban to lasting reconciliation," read the joint statement.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country

"Please Rest in peace knowing I will not let you down", Moses Nyachae

Gideon Moi among top leaders that have eulogized the late Senator Yusuf Haji

Share this story
Nanyuki evokes memories of colonial settlers and donkeys
Bogus agreements, randy donkeys and ice on the equator have at different times described one of Kenya’s oldest towns.
Cavani extends Man United stay with one-year deal
Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension at the Old Trafford outfit.

MOST READ

The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari
The danger in eating street boiled eggs and kachumbari

NATIONAL

By Martin Wachira and Scarlet Chemarum 

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Covid-19: India says medical aid is support and friendship

By Standard Reporter | 7 hours ago

Covid-19: India says medical aid is support and friendship
Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives

By Reuters | 1 day ago

China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

By Reuters | 4 days ago

U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC