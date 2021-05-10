× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: India says medical aid is support and friendship

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | May 10th 2021

Kenya's Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Dr Virander Kumar (left) receive Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by India at the JKIA Airport, Nairobi, on March 11, 2021. [ David Gichuru, Standard ]

Terming COVID-19 as a "shared problem" and a "global crisis", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that India had earlier extended its friendship and support to other countries by sending medicines and vaccines and it is now being reciprocated in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking with ANI in an exclusive interview, Jaishankar said there is a need to understand the uniqueness of the problem being faced by the global community and people were connecting to the situation faced by India.

"As I said Covid is a shared problem. Now look at last year when it came or even this year when it came to medicines, we gave hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, we gave to the US, we gave to Singapore, we gave to European countries, we sent medical team to Kuwait, we gave vaccines to some countries. Now what you describe as aid we describe as friendship as support," he said.

He was asked if there is a shift in India's policy and if it was now accepting aid. "I think this is to my mind not accurate way of projecting the situation," he added.

KEEP READING

 Health cartoon: Beware! E.Coli Eggs ready For Serving

 How grants kept students in class as pandemic swept

 ‘I could do big things’ - Conor McGregor signals intent in buying Man United

 Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline

He said the world has never seen global crisis of this proportion and it requires people to come together. He said there should not be point-scoring.

"I think we have to understand the uniqueness of the problem we are facing today. So when you say it is not like before, look there was no COVID before. We never really had it in my lifetime. I am older than you. We have never seen a global crisis of this proportion, global crisis requires people to come together, so I think this kind of aid kind of argument this sort of point-scoring, I think people are not connecting conceptually to the problem," he said.

The minister said he will do everything in his power to "get help our for people" and leverage all his relationships. He said people in India were going through very difficult phase of COVID in the second wave.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

"The kind of situation which I am seeing and you are seeing in Delhi, I will do everything in my power to get help to our people, so I will leverage all my relationship. I have done my shift in the past and people know that. I would like to do this. There are people who say at least 'I am morally with you, I feel I like doing something I have limitations'.

"We are getting support from outside. For me, I have one objective. My people are going through a very difficult phase of COVID in the second wave. As Foreign Minister, as someone heading a ministry which has relationships around the world, I will do everything which I have accumulated in many, many years. This is my duty. It is natural," he said.

 

 

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru receives 2020 KCSE results

Road to referendum: Senators to vote for BBI bill on Tuesday

Tourism in Kilifi: Stakeholders want to be prioritised in the vaccination drive

Share this story
President Kenyatta receives KCSE results
President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi received results of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.
Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline

MOST READ

Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident
Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident

COUNTIES

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Calls for shutdown mount as India's COVID-19 cases dip from peak
China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives

By Reuters | 1 day ago

China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

By Reuters | 4 days ago

U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

By Reuters | 5 days ago

India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC