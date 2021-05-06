× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Board wants Facebook to review Trump's penalty, says indefinite suspension too harsh

AMERICA
By Winfrey Owino | May 6th 2021
The Facebook company was given a six-month timeline to reassess and determine the penalty that Mr Trump’s social media accounts will face. [Courtesy]

Facebook’s independent content review body, the Oversight Board upheld the company’s decision to suspend former United States (US) President Donald Trump’s social media accounts.

However, while issuing the verdict, the board said the “indefinite” suspension was not appropriate, putting the blame on the company.

Further, the Facebook company was given a six-month timeline to reassess and determine the penalty that Mr Trump’s social media accounts will face.

"The Board has upheld Facebook's decision to suspend the then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump's posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook's rules and encouraged and legitimised violence," said the oversight board.

The board also asked Facebook to review the role it played in spreading the former President’s school of thought that the November 2020 elections in the US were rigged.

KEEP READING

 Law change spells end for tax-evading global firms

 Trump still banned from Facebook but board demands company review

 Quad provides stability in Indian ocean, pacific region: Maldives

 India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

Mr Trump was banned from using Twitter and suspended from accessing his Facebook and Instagram accounts after his alleged supporters stormed into the US Capitol in Washington DC in what was believed to be an attempt to overturn his defeat.

At the same time, Trump has launched a new website with an aim of publishing content for his supporters.

"The people of our country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our electoral process," he said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey
Trump was banned from using Twitter and suspended from accessing his Facebook and Instagram accounts after his alleged supporters stormed into the US Capitol in Washington DC. [Courtesy]

Since he was locked out of social media, the former President has been communicating to his supporters via press releases which his new website will now host.

The slogan for his newly launched blog is “save America” with texts similar to those on his social media accounts before he was suspended and icons for his consumers to share the content.

As of Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the website is all Trump has.

RELATED VIDEOS

United States issues travel advisory on Kenya over Covid-19, Crime, Terrorism and Kidnapping

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives standing ovation in US for running Beyond Zero Campaign

Thousands of protesters force billionaire Donald Trump to cancel his campaign rally in Chicago

Share this story
Inside Sh32b plan to revamp railway system
The investments in the revamp of the commuter service will be in addition to the recently acquired Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs).
Cranes and forklifts: Lamu port's logistical nightmare
Geofrey Namadoa, a marine pilot at KPA, is the man tasked with the logistics of ensuring the machines are safely delivered.

MOST READ

Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania
Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania

NATIONAL

By Allan Mungai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Melinda’s long journey away from Bill Gates’ shadow

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Melinda’s long journey away from Bill Gates’ shadow
Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70
Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500
Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda file for divorce

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda file for divorce

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC