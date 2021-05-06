× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

ASIA
By Reuters | May 6th 2021
A general view shows the buildings of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, on April 21, 2021. [Reuters]

The resumption of student visa applications at U.S. missions in China got off to an acrimonious start this week when netizens took exception to an American embassy social media post they interpreted as likening Chinese students to dogs.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose time in office was marked by tense relations in Beijing, had in January last year barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who were in China from entering the United States after the coronavirus outbreak.

On the Twitter-like Weibo service on Wednesday, the visa section of the U.S. embassy in China asked students what they were waiting for after the Biden administration eased restrictions. read more

"Spring has come and the flowers are in bloom. Are you like this dog who can't wait to go out and play?" said the post in Chinese, which was accompanied by a video of an excited puppy trying to climb over a safety gate.

The post drew an angry backlash from some Weibo users, however, who felt the comparison was inappropriate and was later deleted.

KEEP READING

 China becomes top market for Cuba's legendary cigars

 Defying Chinese surveillance, young Uyghurs abroad speak up online

 The Mombasa island returns

 What to do when you have 500k to invest

"Is this American humour? I believe they did it on purpose!" one user wrote.

"Dogs in American culture basically have positive meanings, but in Chinese culture and idioms, they are mostly negative," wrote another user. Others quipped that the students' "master" was now calling them back to the United States.

The Global Times, an English-language tabloid run by the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily, also cited netizens as saying that the post was "blatant racism".

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

A U.S. embassy spokesman in Beijing issued an apology on Thursday morning to anyone who had been offended by the comments.

"The social media post in question was meant to be light-hearted and humorous," he said. "We took it down immediately when we saw it was not received in the spirit we intended."

It is not the first time animal-related remarks have sparked a backlash in China. In 2019, a senior economist from UBS was placed on leave after comments about pigs in China were perceived by some as a racial slur. He was later reinstated.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru commissions 30 Armoured Police Cars to the GSU

Licha ya Kenya kuwa na bahari, Kenya huagiza samaki kutoka Uchina

Terror groups planning attacks against hotels frequented by Westerners in Nigeria, warns US Embassy

Share this story
Otiende: My removal from JLAC has nothing to do with BBI
Otiende links his removal to a section of schemers in ODM led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi
EAC seeks tighter hug from 'Russian bear'
The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly Martin Ngoga expressed satisfaction with plans to forge closer ties with Russia.

MOST READ

Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania
Suluhu: Closer ties for Kenya and Tanzania

NATIONAL

By Allan Mungai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

By Reuters | 1 day ago

India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
Defying Chinese surveillance, young Uyghurs abroad speak up online

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Defying Chinese surveillance, young Uyghurs abroad speak up online
Desperate for oxygen, Indian hospitals go to court

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Desperate for oxygen, Indian hospitals go to court
India pulls trainee doctors from exam rooms to fight Covid surge

By Reuters | 2 days ago

India pulls trainee doctors from exam rooms to fight Covid surge

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC