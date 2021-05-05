COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
EUROPE
By Reuters | May 5th 2021
India's entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday.
"Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self-isolating," a British official said.
"The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of COVID protocols, including daily testing of all delegates," the British official said.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.
The delegation will be attempting to meet virtually, Pike added.
KEEP READING
Sauti Sol: When the pandemic hit, we pivoted
India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics
The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.
India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Government sets aside Ksh 7 billion for vaccines to acquire two different types of Covid-19 vaccines
Dr. Mercy Mwangangi talks on Covid-19 vaccine shortage & ARV drugs | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU
Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Malaria Vaccine & Covid-19 vaccine jitters | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU
Speaking to ANI, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said: "It's good to see the dialogue between Quad is there because it provides stabilityThe Quad is a strategic informal grouping of four democracies India, Australia, the United States and Japan.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI
POLITICS
- Melinda’s long journey away from Bill Gates’ shadow
AMERICA
By Reuters
- Uhuru changes tune on purge against DP Ruto allies
POLITICS
- Man burns cow over a cup of milk
NYANZA
- IG Mutyambai pledges support to officer who lost three children in fire
RIFT VALLEY
- I won’t apologise, Havi tells Koome
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth