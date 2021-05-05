× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

EUROPE
By Reuters | May 5th 2021
India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea. [Reuters]

India's entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday.

"Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self-isolating," a British official said.

"The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of COVID protocols, including daily testing of all delegates," the British official said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

The delegation will be attempting to meet virtually, Pike added.

KEEP READING

 Sauti Sol: When the pandemic hit, we pivoted

 India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

 Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

 Governor Stephen Sang’s Sh2m tea plants case stalls

The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.

India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Government sets aside Ksh 7 billion for vaccines to acquire two different types of Covid-19 vaccines

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi talks on Covid-19 vaccine shortage & ARV drugs | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Malaria Vaccine & Covid-19 vaccine jitters | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU

Share this story
Speaking to ANI, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said: "It's good to see the dialogue between Quad is there because it provides stability
The Quad is a strategic informal grouping of four democracies India, Australia, the United States and Japan.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI
ODM kicks out Otiende Amollo from House team as split grows over BBI

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori and Kepher Otieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years

By Brian Okoth | 11 days ago

‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years
Sh68b divorce settlement shakes Britain

By Reuters | 13 days ago

Sh68b divorce settlement shakes Britain
The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral

By Reuters | 18 days ago

The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral
Ghislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors

By Reuters | 18 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC