Tanzania announces measures to curb new variants
AFRICA
By Reuters | May 4th 2021
Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic.
Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points.
Her approach to tackling COVID-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.
"Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there's an increased risk of their importation into our country," a ministry of health statement said.
To prevent such a risk, the statement said, Tanzania had "decided to elevate and enhance prevailing preventive measures, especially those with regard to international travel."
KEEP READING
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu to avoid entire stretch of Mombasa Road as construction goes on
India pulls trainee doctors from exam rooms to fight Covid surge
Kenya joins drive to quell global hunger for semiconductor chips
Smooth trade expected to dominate Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Kenya visit
There will also be "enhanced screening" of travellers and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers from countries with new variants and those who have travelled there in the last 14 days.
While staying in the country, the statement said, visitors, will be required to adhere to preventive measures including mask-wearing, sanitising and social distancing.
Magufuli, who died in March, had urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and also denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, frustrating the World Health Organization and local critics.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta
Government sets aside Ksh 7 billion for vaccines to acquire two different types of Covid-19 vaccines
Dr. Mercy Mwangangi talks on Covid-19 vaccine shortage & ARV drugs | CHECKPOINT WITH LINDA OGUTU
Spotify CEO Ek contacts Arsenal owners for takeover offerSpotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu to avoid entire stretch of Mombasa Road as construction goes onMotorists using these routes have been urged to seek alternative routes.
MOST READ
James Orengo on the hot seat in ODM
POLITICS
- The curse of Saudi jobs: Family waited for nearly three months to receive kin's body
NATIONAL
- Storm over KCPE marks as private schools reject results
EDUCATION
- Saudi Slavery: Once an agent seals a deal, you are on your own
NATIONAL
- Gospel artiste, Marakwet Daughter, detained in hospital over Sh115,000 bill
RIFT VALLEY
- How the wheels came off Kenatco’s transport dream
FINANCIAL STANDARD