Madam Vice-President, Madam Speaker: First time titles used in House

History was made once again on Wednesday night, April 28 as President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of congress.

Two prominent women bumped elbows before the session began then when President Biden’s speech started, as protocol would have it, the duo sat behind the US President as he addressed the session of congress.

“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice-president,” were the opening remarks in Biden’s state of the Union address to the house.

This was the first time such words were ever uttered in American history.

The statement referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Kamala Harris made history last year when she was elected the first female Vice-president of America alongside President Joe Biden. The duo took over from former President Donald Trump officially on January 20, 2021.

On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Speaker after the January 3, 2021 election at the beginning of the 117th Congress. She was re-elected for the second consecutive time.

