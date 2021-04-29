× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Madam Vice-President, Madam Speaker: First time titles used in House

AMERICA
By Winfrey Owino | April 29th 2021
President Joe Biden detailed topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign policy, the American Rescue Plan among other issues. [Courtesy]

History was made once again on Wednesday night, April 28 as President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of congress.

Two prominent women bumped elbows before the session began then when President Biden’s speech started, as protocol would have it, the duo sat behind the US President as he addressed the session of congress.

“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice-president,” were the opening remarks in Biden’s state of the Union address to the house.

Harris, Pelosi make history at Biden's 1st presidential address in Congress. [Courtesy]

This was the first time such words were ever uttered in American history.

The statement referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Kamala Harris made history last year when she was elected the first female Vice-president of America alongside President Joe Biden. The duo took over from former President Donald Trump officially on January 20, 2021.

On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Speaker after the January 3, 2021 election at the beginning of the 117th Congress. She was re-elected for the second consecutive time.

