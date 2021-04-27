× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

World’s wealthiest men, Bezos and Musk, in all-out battle over space contract

AMERICA
By Reuters | April 27th 2021

Elon Musk (L) and Jeff Bezos (R) are the World’s wealthiest men at second and first position respectively. [Courtesy]

Blue Origin, the space rocket company backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is formally challenging the $2.9 billion (Sh312.7 billion) moon lander contract awarded by NASA to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The two richest men in the world have been sparring in a tightly fought global space race, vying for contracts from government agencies and businesses.

Blue Origin said on Monday it had filed a protest with the federal Government Accountability Office, accusing NASA of moving the goalposts for contract bidders at the last minute.

Musk fired back with a tweet that said: “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol.”

KEEP READING

 Key lessons from Jeff Bezos’ last letter to shareholders

 Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in bottles

 Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

 Firm in race to offer alternative shopping platform

He did not elaborate on the tweet, but pasted a screenshot of a 2019 report about Bezos unveiling Blue Origin's moon lander on the same Twitter thread.

Blue Origin has fallen far behind SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) on orbital transportation, losing out on billions of dollars' worth of U.S. national security launch contracts that begin in 2022. ULA is a joint venture of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).

The company was dealt another blow earlier this month, when NASA awarded SpaceX the contract to build a spaceship to deliver astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, choosing Musk’s company over Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The sought-after project aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

"NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute," Blue Origin said in an emailed statement.

"Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America's return to the moon. Because of that, we've filed a protest with the GAO."

Musk's SpaceX bid alone while Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Bezos' Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Draper.

The filing of the 50-page protest by Blue Origin was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Share this story
Liverpool report pre-tax loss of Sh6.8 billion for 2019-20 amid pandemic
Liverpool announced a pretax loss of 46 million pounds for the year that ended last May, with the COVID-19 crisis hitting clubs hard in the final quar
Laid to rest after 17 years in morgue
According to Kamba customs, the first wife is usually buried adjacent to her husband at their matrimonial home.

MOST READ

Artiste, 'Marakwet Daughter', cheats death in road crash
Artiste, 'Marakwet Daughter', cheats death in road crash

RIFT VALLEY

By Stephen Rutto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy: poll

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy: poll
After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response
'Descent into hell': Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

'Descent into hell': Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti
After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

By Reuters | 5 days ago

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC