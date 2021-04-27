× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Residents of Somalia's capital flee amid splits within security forces

AFRICA
By Reuters | April 27th 2021

Demonstrators from Somali anti-government opposition groups burn photographs of the president in the Fagah area of Mogadishu, Somalia. [AP]

Residents of the Somali capital Mogadishu fled neighbourhoods on Tuesday fearing renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term.

Government forces also raided an independent radio station and confiscated equipment.

Forces loyal to the opposition hold parts of the city and the two sides clashed over the weekend, raising fears that al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents could exploit a security vacuum as state forces turn on each other.

Earlier this month, Somalia's lower house of parliament voted to extend President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's four-year term in office but the Senate rejected the move, provoking the crisis.

KEEP READING

 Marsabit residents decry insecurity over rising killings

 I will not tolerate threats, Farmajo threatens diplomatic action against critics

 State to spend Sh25b on key roads in Lamu

 Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years: state media

Many soldiers in Somalia's armed forces owe their loyalties to clan militias which have often battled each other for power and resources.

The presidential term extension has also angered foreign donors, who have backed Mohamed's government in an attempt to bring stability to a country that has been wracked by civil war since 1991.

Residents said they left some Mogadishu neighbourhoods, fearing fighting after armed forces moved in.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

"This morning, we were surprised to see more well-armed pro-opposition troops have settled in this area of Siigaale, they told us to move," said Abdullahi Mohamed, a local elder. Siigale is near Maka al Mukarama road that leads to the presidential palace.

Kaaha Ahmed, a mother of five, said they left Hodan district after pro-government forces arrived.

"Last night we saw a bigger movement of the Farmajo's forces, closing in from every direction," she said, referring to President Mohamed by his nickname.

"We did not want to be caught up in the anticipated battle."

Also on Tuesday, Turkish-trained Haramcad ("Cheetah") police forces stormed Mustaqbal Radio, a private outlet, taking equipment and harassing journalists, the station's manager said.

"We request the forces to return our equipment and not mistreat us again," Ahmed Isse Gutale, the manager of Mustaqbal Media, told Reuters.

Neither information ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar nor police spokesman Sadik Ali answered calls or texts seeking comment.

Overnight, Reuters journalists saw large numbers of government troops deployed in strategic locations, including near the house of opposition presidential candidate Abdirahman Abdishakur, where clashes took place on Sunday, and in the Gashandhiga area, which is where the military is headquartered.

Meanwhile, some opposition forces moved from the Hodan district to Hawle Wadag district, according to Reuters reporters, a part of the city where hotels, businesses and schools can be found.

The political crisis distracts attention from the fight against the Islamist al Shabab insurgency, which has killed thousands of civilians in the region in the past 12 years.

African Union peacekeepers had clawed back control of the capital from the insurgency and international donors have been trying to develop Somalia's fledgling institutions after more than two decades as a failed state.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya-Somalia case begins at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Insecurity in Murang'a: Government moves in to stem vices, conflicts reported during lockdown

Somalia Election Impasse: Discussion with Horn of Africa Analyst, DR Ahmed Hashi | Bottomline Africa

Share this story
Referee interrupts match to allow Wesley Fofana to break his Ramadan fast
Naturally this made Fofana's preparation for Monday night's clash against Palace particularly gruelling, given it had a scheduled kick-off time of 8pm
Land records go digital: What it means for land owners, buyers
Ardhi House will no longer accept manual land documents but digital ones and transactions.

MOST READ

Artiste, 'Marakwet Daughter', cheats death in road crash
Artiste, 'Marakwet Daughter', cheats death in road crash

RIFT VALLEY

By Stephen Rutto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Thousands wish slain Chad president ‘a deserved rest’

By Reuters and AP | 3 days ago

Thousands wish slain Chad president ‘a deserved rest’
The ties that bind Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo

By Amos Kareithi | 4 days ago

The ties that bind Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo
Idris Deby: An African strong man taken out by the bullet

By Amos Kareithi | 5 days ago

Idris Deby: An African strong man taken out by the bullet
Kenya-DR Congo cooperation agreements signed

By Jacob Ng'etich | 5 days ago

Kenya-DR Congo cooperation agreements signed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC