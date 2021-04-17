× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Cartoons Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Woman kills husband 14 days after wedding, says she never loved him

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | April 17th 2021
Happy Nyasumo and Bebe Mbogo exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony on March 31, 2021. [File, Standard]

Police in Serengeti in Mara Region, Tanzania have arrested an 18-year-old woman who killed her 26-year-old husband last Wednesday.

Happy Nyasumo stabbed her spouse, Bebe Mbogo, to death following a domestic dispute.

Nyasumo told police that her parents had forced her to marry Mbogo, and that she killed him out of resentment.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home in Pengo Village in Iseresere area in Serengeti.

Tanzanian media report Nyasumo recently returned to her parents and informed them of her intention to end the marriage. The teenager’s guardians, however, rejected her plea, and, instead, ordered her to return to her matrimonial home, saying there was no way they would surrender the cows Mbogo had given them as dowry.

Majimoto Councilor, Johannes Masirori, who is the deceased’s uncle, said Nyasumo and Mbogo tied the knot traditionally on March 31, 2021.

“She (Nyasumo) said she stabbed her husband three times in the neck after he forced her to have sex with him,” said Masirori.

“The suspect waited for the victim to sleep so that she could pounce.”

After ensuring her spouse was dead, the teenager went to her mother-in-law’s house, took food and began eating while displaying the knife she’d used to kill Mbogo.

“She told my sister (Mbogo's mother): ‘you’ve seen nothing yet’,” said the deceased’s uncle Masirori.

A murder report was filed by Mbogo’s family, leading to the arrest of the teenager.

Investigations are underway, police said.

