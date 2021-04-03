×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Cartoons Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Cartoons
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda

By Reuters | April 3rd 2021 at 08:37:07 GMT +0300

Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the ICC. [Reuters]

The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

In a statement, Blinken said the State Department had also terminated a separate 2019 policy on visa restrictions on certain ICC personnel and added: “These decisions reflect our assessment that the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective.”

Blinken said Washington was taking the step even though it continued “to disagree strongly with the ICC’s actions relating to Afghanistan and Palestinian situations” and to object to ICC “efforts to assert jurisdiction over personnel of non-States Parties such as the United States and Israel.”

Read More

“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions,” his statement said.

Blinken said Washington was encouraged that a broad range of reforms were being considered to help the ICC “prioritize its resources and to achieve its core mission of serving as a court of last resort in punishing and deterring atrocity crimes.”

A spokesman for the ICC said the court and its governing body of the member states welcomed the U.S. move.

In his formal announcement terminating the sanctions, dated Thursday, Biden said that while they were neither “effective or appropriate,” the United States would “vigorously protect current and former United States personnel” from any ICC attempts to exercise jurisdiction over them.

The Trump administration last year accused the Hague-based ICC of infringing on U.S. national sovereignty when it authorized an investigation into war crimes committed by Afghan forces, the Taliban or U.S. troops.

It targeted court staff, including Bensouda, in September with asset freezes and travel bans for investigating American citizens without U.S. consent. The United States is not a member of the court.

The ICC said the sanctions were an attack on international justice and the rule of law.

Then U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also opposed an investigation launched in 2019 into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, including by Israeli forces. 

 

Related Topics
Fatou Bensouda ICC Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
Train crash kills 50 in Taiwan’s worst rail tragedy in decades
Next article
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya
ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

LATEST STORIES

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

CHECKPOINT

The history of Easter customs and traditions

1 hour ago

The history of Easter customs and traditions
What Employment and Business Laws (Amendment) Bills entail

2 days ago

What Employment and Business Laws (Amendment) Bills entail
LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

7 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

15 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Like in Bible times, we have taken to crucifying people

Like in Bible times, we have taken to crucifying people

Barrack Muluka 40 minutes ago
Cement firms at war over taxes on key raw material

Cement firms at war over taxes on key raw material

Macharia Kamau 40 minutes ago
The history of Easter customs and traditions

The history of Easter customs and traditions

Mike Nyagwoka 1 hour ago
The big dilemma in battle against drug abuse and trade

The big dilemma in battle against drug abuse and trade

Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago

More stories

Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

By Reuters
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

By Reuters
Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

George Floyd's family demand justice as murder trial to begin

By AFP
George Floyd's family demand justice as murder trial to begin

Bangladesh violence spreads after India premier's visit

By Reuters
Bangladesh violence spreads after India premier's visit

Fleeing civilians ambushed in besieged Mozambique town

By Reuters
Fleeing civilians ambushed in besieged Mozambique town

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from Covid hibernation

By AP News
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from Covid hibernation

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.