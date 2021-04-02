Covid-19: No entry into UK for travellers who have been in Kenya

From April 9, visitors who have been in or transited via Kenya in the previous 10 days will be denied entry into England, says UK Embassy citing Covid-19 risks. [Reuters]

The United Kingdom Embassy has issued a travel advisory warning visitors that they will be denied entry into England from April 9 if they have been in Kenya in the previous 10 days.

“There are new restrictions for entering the UK from Kenya. From 0400 UK time on 9 April, visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England,” read a tweet from the UK Embassy in Kenya.

British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving in England from Kenya will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days. However, different rules apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Kenya based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks, according to the government of UK website, gov.uk.

The red list travel ban countries

If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK.

If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

1. Angola

2. Argentina

3. Bangladesh (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)

4. Bolivia

5. Botswana

6. Brazil

7. Burundi

8. Cape Verde

9. Chile

10. Colombia

11. Democratic Republic of the Congo

12. Ecuador

13. Eswatini

14. Ethiopia

15. French Guiana

16. Guyana

17. Kenya (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)

18. Lesotho

19. Malawi

20. Mozambique

21. Namibia

22. Oman

23. Pakistan (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)

24. Panama

25. Paraguay

26. Peru

27. Philippines (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)

28. Qatar

29. Rwanda

30. Seychelles

31. Somalia

32. South Africa

33. Suriname

34. Tanzania

35. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

36. Uruguay

37. Venezuela

38. Zambia

39. Zimbabwe

If you arrive in the UK from these places before 4am Friday, April 9, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8. You are eligible for the Test to Release scheme.

If you arrive in the UK from these places after 4am Friday, April 9, you must stay in your quarantine hotel for your 10-day quarantine period and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8.