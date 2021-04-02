Covid-19: No entry into UK for travellers who have been in Kenya

The United Kingdom Embassy has issued a travel advisory warning visitors that they will be denied entry into England from April 9 if they have been in Kenya in the previous 10 days.
“There are new restrictions for entering the UK from Kenya. From 0400 UK time on 9 April, visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England,” read a tweet from the UK Embassy in Kenya.
British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving in England from Kenya will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days. However, different rules apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Kenya based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks, according to the government of UK website, gov.uk.
1/2 There are new restrictions for entering the UK from Kenya. From 0400 UK time on 9 April, visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.
Read More
— UK in Kenya ???????????????? (@UKinKenya) April 2, 2021
- 1 Lucas Torreira's mum dies after Covid-19 battle
- 2 The teacher who volunteered to control traffic after losing job
- 3 1.4m families face starvation over drought, food shortage
- 4 AAR profit down on increased claims
The red list travel ban countries
If you have been in or through any of the countries listed below in the previous 10 days, you will be refused entry to the UK.
If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
1. Angola
2. Argentina
3. Bangladesh (will be added to the list 4am Friday 9 April)
4. Bolivia
5. Botswana
6. Brazil
7. Burundi
8. Cape Verde
9. Chile
10. Colombia
11. Democratic Republic of the Congo
12. Ecuador
13. Eswatini
14. Ethiopia
15. French Guiana
16. Guyana
17. Kenya (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)
18. Lesotho
19. Malawi
20. Mozambique
21. Namibia
22. Oman
23. Pakistan (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)
24. Panama
25. Paraguay
26. Peru
27. Philippines (will be added to the list 4am Friday, April 9)
28. Qatar
29. Rwanda
30. Seychelles
31. Somalia
32. South Africa
33. Suriname
34. Tanzania
35. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
36. Uruguay
37. Venezuela
38. Zambia
39. Zimbabwe
If you arrive in the UK from these places before 4am Friday, April 9, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8. You are eligible for the Test to Release scheme.
If you arrive in the UK from these places after 4am Friday, April 9, you must stay in your quarantine hotel for your 10-day quarantine period and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8.