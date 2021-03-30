×
President Samia Suluhu proposes Finance Minister Phillip Mpango as vice president

By Chebet Birir | March 30th 2021 at 11:51:18 GMT +0300

Tanzania's President Suluhu Samia has proposed and forwarded the name of the Finance Minister Dr Philip Mpango (pictured), to be the Swahili-speaking nation’s Vice President. The name has been presented to parliament for approval.

According to Tanzania’s constitution, the new Vice president has to be approved by at least 50 per cent of the members of parliament.

Upon approval, he will fill the position which was left vacant after Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

According to Tanzania’s Constitution, the vice presidency vacancy must be filed within 14 days from when it falls vacant, meaning Suluhu, who was sworn in as President on March 19, has until Friday to fill it.

Mpango, who has been the minister of finance since March 2015, previously held positions as the acting commissioner-general of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the executive secretary in the President's Office (Planning Commission).

He was also the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs, the personal assistant to the president (economic affairs), the head of the President's Economic Advisory Unit, and as the senior economist for the World Bank.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Philip Mpango John Pombe Magufuli Tanzania
Jakaya Kikwete: Why I stood by the late President John Magufuli to the end
Jakaya Kikwete: Why I stood by the late President John Magufuli to the end

Uhuru signs Employment and Business Laws Amendment Bills into law
Uhuru signs Employment and Business Laws Amendment Bills into law

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

3 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

11 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

11 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

11 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

How the rich went into overdrive to protect their wealth after Covid

How the rich went into overdrive to protect their wealth after Covid

Wainaina Wambu and Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
Villagers remember Mama Sarah Obama as champion for change

Villagers remember Mama Sarah Obama as champion for change

Olivia Odhiambo 13 hours ago
Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Mercy Kahenda 23 hours ago
Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Mercy Kahenda 1 day ago

Land dispute drives fresh exodus in Ethiopia’s TigrayTigray

By Reuters
Land dispute drives fresh exodus in Ethiopia’s TigrayTigray

Firm agrees to supply Africa with 400m Covid vaccine doses

By Reuters
Firm agrees to supply Africa with 400m Covid vaccine doses

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes

By Reuters
Traffic in Suez Canal resumes

Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

By AFP
Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

By Reuters
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

By AP News
New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

